Maine State

After Stray Showers Monday, Couple of Dry Days Ahead

By Pamela Gardner
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a rainy and stormy start to this Monday as showers and thunderstorms quickly moved through. A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Maine through 7:15 p.m. Southern New England saw 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in a short time so we did...

www.necn.com

Comments / 1

WGME

Turning warmer and more humid in Maine; strong storms possible Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We've had some great weather in Maine this week, but more active conditions are on the way. It's a mostly cloudy but comfortable Thursday across Maine. Temperatures will climb to near 70 at the coast, with low-to-mid 70s inland. A few showers move in after dark, but nothing widespread or heavy.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Forecast: Storms Approach After Beautiful Wednesday in New England

We started off with more sun before watching increasing cumulous clouds. We have a northeast flow that, along with humidity, promotes low-level clouds. As these marching clouds diminish in the afternoon, we’ll watch more high- and mid-level clouds filling in through the evening off the west. With mostly dry...
ENVIRONMENT
Q106.5

Maine Cuts More Than 57,000 Antlerless Deer Tags For 2022 Season

There will be less Maine "any-deer" tags available this season. However, there should be plenty to go around. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has provided additional information regarding the new system in which antlerless deer permits will be distributed. See our in depth article (below) about how the new lottery will work.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I first visited Quoddy Head State Park on an epic solo road trip from New York City in the 1990s. I was fresh out of college and overwhelmed by the demands of newly minted maturity and the crushing pace of city life. As soon as I was old enough to rent a car, I headed as far northeast as I could go in a day’s drive. At a time when I felt unmoored and adrift in a sea of uncertainty, making my way to this edge of the continent felt like a remarkable achievement. I live on the West Coast now, but over the years have returned to West Quoddy Head several times. Those ledge outcroppings and sheer rock faces have become literal touchstones for how far I’ve gone, how far I’ve come, and how far I’ve yet to go.
MAINE STATE
City
Sunset, ME
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts: Get Ready to Look Up as Several Planets Align With the Moon on June 24

It's going to mean rolling out of bed early, but it will be worth it if the weather holds here in New England. I know that that in itself is humorous to think about considering how things work with Mother Nature here, but we'll pretty much know what to expect weather-wise as this fabulous planet and moon-gazing moment approaches on June 24.
MAINE STATE
Metro News

Trees down, power outages following powerful line of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are responding to thousands of power outages caused by severe overnight storms. Appalachian Power more 65,000 outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Virginia. The most outages are in Ohio County with more than 15,000 followed by Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. Mon...
CHARLESTON, WV
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Power outages, storm damage in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe storms moved through KELOLAND late Monday night and into the early morning hours. Tuesday morning’s storms brought reports of large hail and strong winds. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, Haakon, Lyman and Jackson Counties have hundreds of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunday Storms Could Come With Heavy Downpours And Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s weather team is issuing an Alert Day for Sunday due to the risk of heavy downpours and possibly even flooding.  These downpours should appear by late morning and afternoon.  Showers and storms forming now in the upper Midwest are forecast to propagate to the south and east overnight. These showers may reach Maryland by morning on Sunday. It is possible for them to arrive in a scattered fashion. The center of the severe storms has raised the threat of severe storms in the Baltimore area from marginal to slight, which is now a level two out of the five levels used to calculate the risk of severe storms. WJZ’s weather reporters will be keeping their eyes on the sky and radar tomorrow to keep everyone informed in case any of those storms become severe.   The temperature will reach the low 80s prior to the storm. Monday will be warmer with a high of near 90 degrees expected.  Yet another thunderstorm and rain threat will arrive late Monday night or Tuesday morning too.
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
newscenter1.tv

Storm Damage: Philip, other communities hit hard by storms Saturday evening

PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
PHILIP, SD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
yourbigsky.com

Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
mainepublic.org

Two Maine towns end decades long ban on alcohol sales

After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
CORINTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival set to return June 25

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Mark your calendars, because the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is making its return on June 25 to celebrate the official state sweet treat Mainers cherish, according to a news release from Patrick Myers, the organizer of the event. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
NECN

Mass. Reports 1,662 New COVID Cases Thursday

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,662 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and seven new deaths. In total, there have been 1,746,713 cases and 19,593 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 478 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday's data release, with 153 being primary cases. Of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
observer-me.com

Maine towns will be the new owners of a beleaguered Hampden trash plan

The group that represents more than 100 Maine cities and towns will be the new owner of a shuttered trash plant in Hampden. While the Municipal Review Committee will get the facility at a fraction of the cost it took to create, it will be saddled with high costs to restart the plant that’s been dormant for two years.
HAMPDEN, ME

