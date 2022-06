The body of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in the Merrimack River during a family fishing trip to Deer Island in Newburyport Thursday evening was recovered Sunday. The boy's mother, identified as Boua DeChhat, 29, of Lowell, went into the water to rescue her son, Mas DeChhat, and 7-year-old daughter Elyssa. She was able to hoist the girl onto a boat that offered assistance, but could not lift herself. She was located by first responders shortly afterwards, but was pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

