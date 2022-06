The last time the Planet of the Apes franchise got time to shine on the big screen was in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, which concluded the story of Andy Serkis’ Caesar. While we know another Planet of the Apes movie is on the way, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding this project, including when it will be released. In the meantime though, Planet of the Apes fans are in for a treat, as it’s been announced that new Apes-centric comics stories are coming soon from Marvel Comics.

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO