Some Sonoma County Health Services Workers Seeking to Stay Out of the Office

The count continues for the June primary held a week ago today. Over 84,000 ballots have been processed by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters so far with voter turnout at 27-percent. However, the office has about 43,000 ballots left to process. In races still being contested, civil litigator, Oscar Pardo, has 50.93-percent of the vote over defense attorney Joe Passalacqua for a Sonoma County judge position. In the sheriff’s race, Eddie Engram still has a sizable lead over the other candidates with 50.13-percent of the vote. However, he needs to finish the election with over 50 percent to avoid a November runoff with second place candidate Carl Tennenbaum, who currently has 28-percent of the vote. 2nd District Supervisor David Rabbitt still has a comfortable lead for re-election with 57 percent of the vote.
Comments / 0