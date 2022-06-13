ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Some Sonoma County Health Services Workers Seeking to Stay Out of the Office

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County Health Services is getting push back for asking some workers to come back to the office full time. The Press Democrat reports that after expanding in-person working from three days to five...

Sonoma County Climate Resilient Lands Strategy Released for Public Input

The Sonoma County Climate Resilient Lands Strategy has been released for public review. The document is designed to provide structure and guidance to climate-related efforts throughout the county, with a focus on natural and working lands. Alongside the full draft strategy, an Overview and Critical Concepts document is also available, which offers a summary of the full strategy alongside key excerpts. The public comment period will last 30 days and the documents are available online. A live webinar to discuss the Resilient Lands Strategy and to share feedback will be held on Monday, June 27th at 4 PM.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
No Return to Mask Mandate for Sonoma County Despite Uptick in Covid Cases

Despite a rise in Covid-19 cases in Sonoma County, the county isn’t returning to mask mandates. However, Sonoma County Spokesperson Paul Gullixson told KSRO’s the Drive they are still encouraging people to wear their masks and follow safety protocols. “We’re really encouraging people to wear their masks, particularly...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma, Marin, and Mendocino County Encouraging Visitors to Keep Beaches and Waterways Clean

Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties are teaming up with a non-profit to encourage visitors of the coast and waterways not to leave waste. Later this month, Leave No Trace and the three counties will begin a bilingual campaign that will educate and influence visitors regarding visitation impacts during the summer season. Through its Seven Principles, Leave No Trace provides a framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. Over 55,000 pounds of trash were picked up from the sensitive coastal environment across the three counties last year alone. Over 10 million people annually visit the California coastline and adjacent communities across Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties.
SONOMA, CA
Moratorium on New Sonoma County Vacation Rentals Extended

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has extended its moratorium on new vacation rentals in unincorporated areas for up to another eleven months. In the meantime, the board will consider restrictions on vacation rentals. Supervisors wanted to prevent a frenzy of vacation rental applications before the rule changes go into effect. The proposed regulations are to address residents’ issues with noise, and concerns about public safety and housing availability. The original vacation rental moratorium began on May 10th and was supposed to last 45 days.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County Election Update: Engram and Pardo Extend Their Leads

The latest primary election results are in, and they’re good news for Eddie Engram and Oscar Pardo, who each have larger leads. Eddie Engram now has more than 50.2 percent of the vote for Sonoma County Sheriff. Anything above 50-percent would make Engram sheriff without the need for a November runoff. Oscar Pardo now has more than 51.7 percent of the vote in the race for Superior Court Judge. Joe Passalacqua remains in second place with a little more than 48.2 percent of the vote. The race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools still looks destined for a runoff between Amie Carter and Brad Coscarelli. There are an estimated 40-thousand ballots left to count.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Free State Park Events in Sonoma County

Sonoma County area state parks are marking the first ever California State Parks week with a series of free events. The festivities kicked off yesterday and will run through Saturday. In addition to free access to state parks, visitors can also take part in a Forest Therapy Walk at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park Thursday morning or a Fire Recovery Hike at the same park Friday morning. Jack London State Historic Park will offer free guided docent tours of Wolf House and Beauty Ranch Saturday morning. The week long celebration is part of the “California Outdoors For All” initiative.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma supervisors extend moratorium on vacation rentals up to 1 year

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County supervisors on Monday rejected the pleas of more than a dozen homeowners and rental industry professionals and extended a moratorium on new permits for vacation rental homes for up to a year. The board of supervisors voted 4 to 1 to extend the freeze on new permits, which was first issued on March 17. That followed a cap approved in August 2020, which already limited the number of permits being approved.  Supervisor David Rabbitt was the only member who favored letting the moratorium expire, saying two years should have been enough to figure out the...
SONOMA, CA
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Hosts Budget Hearings This Week

Sonoma County’s budget hearings begin today. The Board of Supervisors will review the more than $2-billion budget recommended for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposal represents a 1.3 percent increase from the current budget. It would also add 25 full-time positions to the county’s payroll. There are nearly 4,200 full-time county employees.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Cazadero Undergoing Evacuation Test This Saturday

An evacuation exercise will take place this weekend for Cazadero residents. The drill will take place on Saturday at 9 AM and will include residences on Cazadero Highway and Austin Creek Road from Highway 116 to Cazadero proper, including the Bei Road area, and those along Fort Ross Road and King Ridge Road. Residents who live in these communities are encouraged to register for the exercise at SoCoTest.org and to receive the alert at the start of the exercise. Hi-lo sirens will also be audible throughout the exercise areas to alert residents to evacuate at that time. Residents do not need to bring pets or animals with them. The evacuation meeting location will be the Monte Rio Community Center and there will be a resource fair with emergency partners providing information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency.
CAZADERO, CA
Local Nonprofit Designs Spaces for People in Need

“There is absolutely tons of science behind (the importance of) living in a space that is soothing and comfortable,” says interior designer Natasha Stocker. This concept could apply to the residential and commercial design work done by Stocker’s Santa Rosa-based firm, Inspired Spaces. But in this case, she is referring to her work decorating the new dwellings of formerly homeless clients.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Vallejo losing assistant HR director as city hall exodus continues

VALLEJO – Turnover in Vallejo City Hall continues as Assistant Human Resources Director Stephanie Sifuentes is leaving this month, city spokesperson Christina Lee confirmed to the Vallejo Sun. Sifuentes didn’t immediately respond to questions about where she is headed but her departure comes as the HR department has undergone...
VALLEJO, CA
Local Ballots Continue to be Counted; Over 84,000 Processed

The count continues for the June primary held a week ago today. Over 84,000 ballots have been processed by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters so far with voter turnout at 27-percent. However, the office has about 43,000 ballots left to process. In races still being contested, civil litigator, Oscar Pardo, has 50.93-percent of the vote over defense attorney Joe Passalacqua for a Sonoma County judge position. In the sheriff’s race, Eddie Engram still has a sizable lead over the other candidates with 50.13-percent of the vote. However, he needs to finish the election with over 50 percent to avoid a November runoff with second place candidate Carl Tennenbaum, who currently has 28-percent of the vote. 2nd District Supervisor David Rabbitt still has a comfortable lead for re-election with 57 percent of the vote.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Charges dismissed for construction company owner accused of fraud

SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service. The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that...
TULARE, CA
State Paying $51-Million to Victims of 2018 Yountville Shooting

The state of California will pay a $51-million settlement in connection with the 2018 mass shooting at a veterans’ home in Yountville. A former patient shot and killed three female employees before turning the gun on himself. The settlement covers claims made in four cases filed by the families of the three victims. Two wrongful death lawsuits were filed in federal court in San Francisco. Other lawsuits related to the shooting are still pending. The shooter was a 36-year-old Army veteran who suffered from severe mental health issues and PTSD.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
Where’s the New In-N-Out? We Know.

A new In-N-Out is coming to Sonoma County in 2023, according to representatives of the popular burger chain known for its Double-Double burgers and not-so-secret “secret” menu. There are currently In-N-Out restaurants in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. “Coming Soon” signs were posted at 2532 Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Rodeo residents asked to shelter in place due to police activity

RODEO, Calif. - Residents in Rodeo were asked to shelter in place Tuesday night due to police activity. The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff sent out a notification to residents in the area of 333 Vallejo Avenue and 1223 Mariposa Avenue to stay inside. "Go inside, and close...
RODEO, CA
The gravensteins are coming: Sebastopol’s apple treasures

If you’re a grouch and think that a small group of people without deep pockets, and without hands on the levers of power, can’t make a big difference locally, think again. The members of Slow Food Russian River (SFRR), a chapter of Slow Food USA—a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation that emphasizes the benefits of food that’s good, clean and sustainable—have helped to save the once endangered gravenstein Apple, the pride of Sonoma County, especially in and around Sebastopol. SFRR members have educated the public about apples, farming and farmers and augmented a sense of community.
SEBASTOPOL, CA

