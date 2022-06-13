Some Sonoma County Health Services Workers Seeking to Stay Out of the Office

An evacuation exercise will take place this weekend for Cazadero residents. The drill will take place on Saturday at 9 AM and will include residences on Cazadero Highway and Austin Creek Road from Highway 116 to Cazadero proper, including the Bei Road area, and those along Fort Ross Road and King Ridge Road. Residents who live in these communities are encouraged to register for the exercise at SoCoTest.org and to receive the alert at the start of the exercise. Hi-lo sirens will also be audible throughout the exercise areas to alert residents to evacuate at that time. Residents do not need to bring pets or animals with them. The evacuation meeting location will be the Monte Rio Community Center and there will be a resource fair with emergency partners providing information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency.

CAZADERO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO