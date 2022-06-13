82nd and Slide intersection reopened after crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How would you like to travel Coast to Coast, for your first time driving an electric vehicle?. For two women, this cross-country trek is about more than just the travel, but to prove that electric vehicles can make a 5,000-mile journey across the United States. Daphne...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened near 23rd and Ave. Q, just after 3:45 p.m. Police officials say emergency responders are still on the scene. There is no word on if the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue was called and responded to a fire at the Falcon Cove Townhomes in the 1900 block of 66th street. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Use the video player above to watch footage from the scene. Police radio traffic indicated LFR...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say a man shot by officers on June 1, 2022, died from his injuries on Thursday, June 16. Phillip Torres, 30, died at 2:39 p.m. at University Medical Center. On June 1, police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash with minor injuries at 8th and Texas Tech Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted into the UMC emergency drive. Avoid the area if possible.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Federal jury convicts Michigan man of enticing and abusing Lubbock girl. Details here: Boukamp convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl. Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Lubbock dies. 30-year-old Phillip Torres died Thursday in the hospital.
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) preventive maintenance project to seal coat more than 415 miles of various roadways across the South Plains is scheduled to begin next week. Project contactor Lipham Asphalt and Paving Company. LLC, of Aspermont, TX, is scheduled to begin work Monday, June 20, on FM 28 in Floyd County.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two buildings will be demolished and another was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire near 66th and Ave. U at Falcon Cove Townhomes. Lubbock fire officials tell us the call came in around 3:30 p.m. They found two buildings on fire, but no serious injuries were reported. Dozens of residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leprino Foods broke ground on its new $1 billion cheese plant being built in East Lubbock on Wednesday. Company executives and Lubbock officials marked the first step of construction in a ceremony on Wednesday morning. The 850,000 square foot manufacturing facility will produce more than one...
PORTALES, New Mexico – Four juveniles were charged with second degree murder in connection to the beating death of a Portales man in early June. According to police, five juveniles were involved in an altercation with James Roper, 37, behind a Portales convenience store. Roper was transported to a Lubbock hospital for critical injuries where he later died.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Gas Buddy, the average gas price in Lubbock is above $4.50 a gallon. With prices on the rise, some drivers are having to pawn their personal possessions just to buy gas. Store manager of Pawn Texas, Eilsel Garcia, says people who need quick cash...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock murder suspect was arrested in Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon. 18-year-old Darius Johnson is currently in the Falls County Jail. He’s accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Steven Colon on June 5 in Central Lubbock. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received a tip on...
Back in May, I told you that the Montelongo Pool will not open with the other pools on Memorial weekend due to much-needed repairs. The pool was then supposed to open on June 11th, but that didn't happen. Folks who love this pool got some really sad news today. Montelongo...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a few changes in our weather as we head into the Fathers’ Day Weekend. One, we’ll shave another degree or two off our high temperatures. It will still be hot. Two, a southeasterly flow will develop leading to a few spotty storms. Your chance of rain will still be slim to none. Three, wind speeds will drop off. But not by much.
HOBBS, New Mexico — A woman died in Lubbock after she sustained a gunshot wound to chest in Hobbs, the Hobbs Police Department said on Tuesday. On Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of West Berry Drive. Police said Melinda Heckard, 55, of Hobbs, was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. She was […]
LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans for the Lubbock Aquarium were last announced six years ago with various efforts of fundraising still ongoing. Director of the aquarium, Kai Evans says planning is still underway, “It’s a lengthy process when we’re trying to bring the ocean to an area that an ocean wouldn’t normally thrive in.”
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat is in store for the South Plains and West Texas, though a slight decline is in our forecast. Little chance of rain, unfortunately, also is in our forecast. You may notice a few clouds from time to time, but today generally sunny and quite...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday night collision in West Lubbock that sent two teenage girls to the hospital and one man to jail. Officers were called...
