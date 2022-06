JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating undisclosed allegations against personnel at the Junction City Police Dept. THE KBI says its agents executed search warrants at JCPD and other police facilities in Geary County relating to an investigation started June 7. KBI says the employees involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, and that JCPD is fully cooperating with the investigation. The agency also confirmed no arrests have been made.

