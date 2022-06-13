ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

City of Birmingham to open cooling station

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to today’s heat advisory, the City of Birmingham will open a cooling station...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham opens Boutwell Auditorium as cooling station

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham will again open a cooling station to the public today, Tuesday, June 14, at the Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard. Those needing cool shelter can come to the lower level from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.    In collaboration with One […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
The Trussville Tribune

New wine bar is coming to Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — There is a new wine bar coming to Trussville and plans to open in the Fall of 2022. If you have never experienced a full-service, wine taproom, Corbeau Wine Bar is the place for you. Locally founded and owned by the Martin family, they will have over 45 […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Irondale man one of two killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

From The Tribune staff reports VESTAVIA HILLS — Irondale man one of two killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting on Thursday, June 17, at approximately 6:22 p.m. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department (VHPD), officers responded to an active shooter call at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive in Vestavia Hills, […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Urban Construction#The Salvation Army
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed when train hits vehicle

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed when a train hit his vehicle on Thursday, June 16, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Roger Lewis Jr. was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle that was struck by an Amtrak train after […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville City Clerk cannot confirm Glendale Farm at Carrington development postponement

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Clerk cannot confirm at this time that Glendale Farm at Carrington’s development has been postponed. As of right now, the Glendale Farm at Carrington’s development is still on the agenda for tonight’s council meeting. Trussville City Clerk Dan Weinrib said he could not confirm that […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closure on I-20 WB, in Moody

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Weather permitting, beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, Ozark Safety will be installing new Interstate Signage as follows: This work will require the outside (right) lane to be closed along I-20 westbound east of the Moody Exit (Exit 147) from approximately Milepost 148.313 to […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: Two injured, one dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills church

From Tribune staff reports VESTAVIA HILLS — Multiple people have been confirmed shot at a Vestavia Hills church on Thursday night, according to the Vestavia Hills Police Department. Police said they have a suspect in custody. At approximately 6:22 p.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to an active shooter call at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Food Truck Wednesday at Moody Civic Center

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Food Truck Wednesday at the Moody Civic Center will have two food trucks on Wednesday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two food trucks are Seafood Queens, offering crab and Shrimp served with corn and sausage, and D’Squared Food Truck, offering burgers, wings, cheese steaks, […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy