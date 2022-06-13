City of Birmingham to open cooling station
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to today’s heat advisory, the City of Birmingham will open a cooling station...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to today’s heat advisory, the City of Birmingham will open a cooling station...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0