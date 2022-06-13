ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County's COVID cases up 28.9%; Indiana cases up 6.9%

By Mike Stucka
 4 days ago

New coronavirus cases increased 6.9% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 8,643 cases. The previous week had 8,082 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.15% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Wayne County reported 98 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 76 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,235 cases and 339 deaths.

Preble County reported 53 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 27 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,622 cases and 202 deaths.

Union County reported five cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,050 cases and 21 deaths.

Randolph County reported 24 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,982 cases and 148 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clark County with 265 cases per 100,000 per week; Knox County with 224; and Newton County with 200. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,119 cases; Lake County, with 828 cases; and Hamilton County, with 461. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Clark, St. Joseph and Henry counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Hamilton County, with 461 cases from 527 a week earlier; in Marion County, with 1,119 cases from 1,181; and in Tippecanoe County, with 311 cases from 371.

In Indiana, 38 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 40 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,747,486 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,778 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 894
  • The week before that: 941
  • Four weeks ago: 811

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County's COVID cases up 28.9%; Indiana cases up 6.9%

