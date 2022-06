Kharkiv, Ukraine — The families of two American military veterans say the men are missing and feared captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine. Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander Drueke left their homes in Alabama to serve with Ukraine's army on the battlefield. If they have been captured, they'd be the first American prisoners of war in the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion almost four months ago.

MILITARY ・ 4 HOURS AGO