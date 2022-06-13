ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Thieves targeting $4,200 bottle of liquor get decoy instead

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gB3EM_0g9BTjI000

HOUSTON — Surveillance video shows a suspect grabbing the bottle out of an employee’s hands and running out of the store.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the three men walking into a Houston liquor store and approaching a display case. Police said that the men asked about a bottle priced at $4,200 behind the case. When an employee unlocked the display and pulled out the bottle, video shows one of the men forcibly grabbing the bottle from the employee’s hands before running out of the store. Police said a second suspect then reached into the case and took a second box of the same liquor, only dropping it and running away when he realized the box was empty.

The employee told the police that while the suspects did get away with the bottle in his hands, it was actually a decoy bottle worth very little, KTRK reported.

Investigators have asked anyone who can identify the men to call the police.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
peakofohio.com

K9 Thor catches burglar; possible second suspect still at large

The K9 Unit from the Logan County Sheriff's Office helped secure a suspect in a burglary Wednesday morning around 4:30. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at an abandoned property in the 15000 block of State Route 235 North in Lakeview. Upon arrival, the suspects took off on...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Store#The Bottle#Thieves#Decoy#Surveillance#Cox Media Group
WDTN

No charges after officers shoot man on I-75

Police attempted to get Isham to drop the weapon and reportedly gave him 41 commands to drop the gun. At one point during the bodycam footage, an officer is heard saying “We don’t want to hurt you, we wanna get you some help.”
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Kettering PD opens safe space to trade

These two parking spots are constantly monitored with a camera that runs a live stream to the dispatch center. Pennington said it can be used to trade goods, but also for families hosting custodial exchanges that may want to monitor the exchange.
KETTERING, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine woman charged with OVI

A Bellefontaine woman was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on the city's west side Friday night around 11 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police reports they noticed a vehicle traveling westbound on Columbus Avenue with no headlights or tail lights on. The vehicle then made an improper turn onto South Detroit.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua man facing drug charges

PIQUA —Detectives and deputies from the Miami County Sheriffs’s Office served a pair of search warrants in the City of Piqua on Tuesday. One man is in the Miami County Jail as a result of the warrants. Marquis Devon Purter, 34, of Piqua was incarcerated and is charged with manufacturing drugs, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamines. Purter is currently on active parole for a prior drug related arrest.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Toddler dead after shooting in Dayton identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child that was hospitalized after a shooting on Wednesday, June 8 in Dayton has died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 2-year-old Amorie Bell. The boy died at Dayton Children’s Medical Center on Saturday, June 11. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident was reported at the […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Semi driver cited in Coldwater crash involving train

COLDWATER — Coldwater Police are investigating a crash involving a train and semi-tractor trailer, which heavily damaged a local business Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, near First Street, just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Coldwater Police Chief Jason Miller said that...
COLDWATER, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Police looking for information on May hit & run

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit are asking for the public’s help regarding a hit and run crash that happened last month. On May 15 at 5:24 p.m., police said a 40-year-old man was traveling on Wilmington Avenue when his motorcycle was hit by a car near 1000 block of Patterson Road. Police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash.
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Two arrested in Delphos after theft investigation

DELPHOS — Two people are in custody after a search warrant was executed in Delphos. At 1:15 p.m. June 8, Delphos City Police executed a search warrant at 422 S. Jefferson St. in connection with an ongoing theft investigation. Two individuals were arrested inside the residence on active warrants unrelated to the theft investigation.
DELPHOS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
82K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy