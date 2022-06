FAYETTEVILLE — Phil Steele is seemingly very impressed with Arkansas’ talent this season with three Hogs being named All-America and seven on the All-SEC teams. Safety Jalen Catalon is a first-team All-America. Talented linebacker Bumper Pool is a second-team All-America and center Ricky Stromberg is fourth-team All-America. Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and expected to be among the better SEC teams again this fall.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO