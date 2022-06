The New Age Outlaws are terrified of the paranormal. During the newest episode of his Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg welcomed on his longtime tag team partner, Billy Gunn. Amid their conversation about Billy's career, it was revealed that both men are not fans of any sort of unexplainable phenomena. This led to Road Dogg sharing his pitch to WWE for a series where he and Billy would play ghost hunters.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO