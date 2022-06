A Port Arthur woman who tried to break up a fight and disarm one of the men involved was shot once in the neck, leading to her death, according to court documents. On May 23, two men arrived at Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur and got into an argument with Lawrence Edwards, 35, who was armed with a handgun, according to the probable cause affidavit for Edwards’ arrest.

