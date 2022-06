WISE — Ronnie Oakes is enjoying his 80th birthday and retirement, but he also enjoys pride in the final 24 years of his law enforcement career. “I’ve gotten more than 200 birthday cards in the past few days,” Oakes said on Thursday during a lunchtime visit to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. “So many people have wished me well. I went to the post office to check my mailbox, but they handed me a box full of cards at the front desk.”

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO