ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Levin bill would increase election worker pay

By Michigan Radio
interlochenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2022 election season approaches, some Michigan clerks say they’re scrambling to find enough election workers. Michigan Congressman Andy Levin hopes increasing their pay might help. That’s why Levin, an Oakland County Democrat, has introduced the Enhanced Pay for Election Workers Act...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Dentists urge next state budget should address crisis in adult Medicaid programs

Michigan dentists are urging the state legislature and the Governor to address a crisis affecting patients with Medicaid insurance during the ongoing budget negotiations. They say people who rely on Medicaid insurance for dental care often have poor oral health, because of lack of access to dentists, as well as the program's limitations for coverage.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Pro-Whitmer ad capitalizes on Michigan GOP gubernatorial field's woes

An ad that promotes the re-election of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touts the recent missteps of her Republican opponents as evidence they can't be trusted. The Free Press reports on the ad, paid for by Put Michigan First, a PAC run by the Democratic Governors Association:. The ad, which (spokesman Sam)...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Madison Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Statewide rent aid program will stop taking new applications June 30. What to know.

A statewide program to help families catch up on rent payments and avoid eviction will stop taking new applications after the end of the month.  City officials encouraged Detroiters to apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program — also known as CERA — before a June 30 deadline and broadly outlined resources available for residents after the...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Jocelyn Benson on the Secretary of State opening its new Detroit office

The Secretary of State has opened a new branch office in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood. Officials announced the new 580 E. Warren Ave. location two weeks ago, saying the branch will provide in-person services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays — except Wednesdays, when the hours change to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

43% of Michiganders can barely afford necessities, says task force offering solutions

A group tasked with helping Michigan combat poverty has come up with 29 policy recommendations aimed do just that. The Michigan Poverty Task Force examined the policy gaps that cause some residents to endure health inequities resulting from non-medical factors. Its 2022 report, released Tuesday, June 14, highlights the problems resulting in disparities, and offers solutions for the state to consider.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Levin
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Poverty Task Force report says state should be doing more to assist struggling families

A new report recommends the state of Michigan assist economically struggling families with access to basic needs like housing, child care, and health care. The Michigan Poverty Task Force is composed of representatives from 14 state government departments. It’s charged with developing a comprehensive anti-poverty plan for Michigan. This is the task force’s second report. For this report, the task force worked with local community groups to identify specific needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Stevens' claim of $100M returned for constituents includes big tax refund

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens' claim that her office recovered a staggering $100 million for constituents included $51 million in tax refunds for a global auto supplier that did $2.3 billion in sales last year but is hurting from pandemic supply-chain woes. The Northville-based auto components supplier Cooper Standard confirmed that...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Michigan Radio#Infrastructure#Democrat
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline. Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date. For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera. Who is eligible? CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions: Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent. As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’

About three dozen activists from the Defend Black Voters Coalition rallied on Detroit’s riverfront on Monday to criticize what they described as voter suppression efforts backed by corporate entities, while General Motors’ Board of Directors met in the nearby Renaissance Center. It was the second public demonstration in the last two weeks for a coalition […] The post Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Detroit News

Michigan House panel OKs $101M cash incentive for Ford over some lawmakers' objections

Lansing — Michigan House lawmakers on Wednesday signed off on a nearly $101 million incentive for Ford Motor Co. as some lawmakers voiced concerns over the reach of the investment and whether the state should make other economic changes before handing money to select companies. The Michigan House Appropriations...
Michigan Advance

Whitmer vetoes latest GOP tax-cut plan, says it violates the Constitution

Saying it was constitutionally “invalid and unenforceable,” Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have lowered Michigan’s personal income tax from 4.25% to 4%. House Bill 4568, introduced by Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall), was one half of a Republican-sponsored $2.5 billion tax cut plan called the “MI Family Inflation Relief” […] The post Whitmer vetoes latest GOP tax-cut plan, says it violates the Constitution appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy