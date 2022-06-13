ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

By William Vaillancourt
 4 days ago
A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night.

Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about the fight for democracy.

Responding to a recent report about some Democrats questioning whether President Biden should run for reelection, Crute said that Biden “ should be out there fighting for democracy every single day.”

“We should be talking about the Jan. 6 hearings that go on live that this network failed to cover, because I tell you what: the real fight is for democracy,” he continued. “ The real fight is for the soul, and the real bullshit is that your network won’t cover it.”

“Woah, woah, woah,” Emanuel interjected. “We covered it plenty. W e just aired it on the F ox Business Network. We sent it out to all our Fox stations. If you’re going to come on here, l et me set the record straight. I want to be neutral here but when you attack our network, I have a problem with that.”

Rather than air the primetime hearing like most other outlets, Fox not only stuck with its regularly scheduled programming , but neither Tucker Carlson Tonight nor Hannity aired a single commercial. Instead, Fox Business Network, which averages a fraction of the nightly viewers as Fox News Channel, carried the hearings live.

Yet Crouere grumbled about Crute’s choice of words in describing Fox’s coverage. “That’s the kind of filth we get from the other side: using profane language,” he complained. Crute replied that Bill Barr, the former attorney general under President Trump, described his claims of election fraud as “bullshit” too, as the Jan. 6 committee revealed at Thursday’s hearing.

Fox News is planning on airing the second of the series of hearings, which will take place Monday morning and will include testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former digital politics editor at the network who was fired after its decision desk called Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Comments / 178

Lee Henderson
3d ago

Fox said they didn't want ratings to slump airing the hearings but didn't play a single commercial while it was aired on real news networks. Are they afraid their viewers might see they've been lied to?

Reply(33)
54
Mable Marvine
2d ago

Yesssss. Without democracy we won't have a voice. Inflation matters, gas prices matters. But they won't matter if you have no voice. Fight for democracy.

Reply(7)
37
Fred Tommy Moss
2d ago

The Big Lie Trump told.The Election was stolen from him.It was rigged,space lasers, mail-in ballots,dead people voting, 2000 Mules ect.

Reply(10)
27
