Mansfield, OH

Robert “Bob” C. Crider

richlandsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” C. Crider born February 13, 1937, in Millersburg, Ohio, to Clifford W. and Cora L. (Robinson) Crider passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Mansfield. He graduated from Ontario High School in 1955. Bob enlisted in the Air National Guard right out of high school and served until 1972....

www.richlandsource.com

richlandsource.com

Lavone Freda Cowen

Lavone Freda Cowen passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Brethren Care Center in Ashland. She was 85. She was born on September 10, 1936, in Loudonville to parents Allen & Freda (Stitzlein) Heller. Lavone graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1954 and went on to graduate from the Mansfield Business School. She also attended New Hope Community Church in Loudonville.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Hupp

Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Hupp, age 55, passed away Monday evening, June 13, 2022, at Richland Newhope Raintree. Born March 13, 1967, in Mansfield, Ohio, she defied all odds throughout her life. Cindy was a fighter, survivor and lived a good life. She graduated from Richland Newhope and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Traveling to many places with her family brought her great joy. Seeing her face light up at the sight of her niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew is a memory they all will treasure. Cindy was observant and enjoyed taking in all the action around her. Butterflies were one of her favorites to watch. Whenever we see a butterfly, we will be reminded of the special life and love Cindy gave to us all.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ronald L. Teeter

Ronald L. Teeter, age 87, of Lucas died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in his home. He was born January 31, 1935 in Butler to the late Dory and Gustava (Freed) Teeter and graduated from Butler High School. Following high school, Ron studied in Carpentry School preparing for his career as a home builder. Ron worked his whole life building homes with Majestic Builders, Bill Smith Homes and Dunlap Builders. He was gifted in framing and finishing, never using a calculator to get all the figures straight. Ron contributed to many of the homes in the Bennington Heights neighborhood in Mansfield.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Eva May Bell

Eva May Bell, age 87, passed away Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born May 30, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Bessie (McMillan) and Clyde Wharton. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1954. Eva was a determined, independent woman who was a leader in all aspects of her life. She loved her family dearly and was a wonderful homemaker. Eva enjoyed attending the events of her children and grandchildren and being a great supporter to them. She was a member of Grubaugh Mother’s Club. Eva enjoyed crafting in her free time. She worked at Lumberman’s Insurance for a few years and then at Midland Insurance for a time. However, her most important career was spent as a wife, mother and grandmother.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus native Cassandra Kurek named Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen 2022

MANSFIELD — Cassandra Kurek sang her way to win the overall talent award and the Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen crown on Wednesday night. Along with a ticket to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant in August, Kurek won $2,750 in scholarships. The Bucyrus native has been performing...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Warren Rupp event celebrates award and community partnerships

MANSFIELD — Warren Rupp employees and community partners gathered at a luncheon on June 14 to celebrate the company receiving the 2021 IDEX Corporate Social Responsibility Award. Chosen from over 40 businesses globally, Warren Rupp received the award for displaying excellence in areas including environmental impact, commitment to inclusion...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration announces exclusive camper entertainment & unique food offerings for July 15-17 event

MANSFIELD — Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which returns for its fourth year July 15, 16 & 17 on the historic grounds of The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption).
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Heat and rain couldn’t stop the 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield NAACP celebrates 35th annual Life Membership banquet

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted its 35th Annual Life Membership Banquet to honor new and existing Life Members of the historic civil rights organization. The evening was opened by Winston Greene, who led the crowd in singing...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Kingwood Center Gardens hosts Business After Hours event

The Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 Trimble Road in Mansfield, on Thursday evening hosted the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development Business After Hours. Participants enjoyed music, food -- and sweet treats from Dairy Queen -- and also had the opportunity to stroll through Kingwood's 47-acre site with colorful flowers and other plants during the networking event.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Garage Sale

There's something for everyone, including a new small refrigerator, baby items, tools, hedge trimmers, women's clothing, and outdoor items. Also available: handmade grandfather clock that needs repaired.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Motor Group celebrates 75th Anniversary

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Motor Group, an automotive dealership in Mansfield, Ohio featuring Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volvo and Superformance vehicles, is celebrating 75 years and four generations of service to Northeast Ohio and surrounding areas. Dirk Schluter, Mansfield Motor Group's third-generation president, explained that his grandfather started the business...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

A list of cooling centers to escape the heat in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Residents looking to find relief from today’s expected high heat index can find temporary relief at the locations listed below. Efforts are ongoing to restore power to those still experiencing outages. “During this period of storm recovery, I urge everyone to be mindful of their health...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Shelby announces storm debris clean-up assistance

SHELBY -- Beginning Monday, June 20, limbs and branches brought down from the recent wind storm event will be collected from the city-owned right of way throughout the community. Limbs and branches not exceeding 10 inches in diameter may be brought to the curb for removal by professional crews contracted...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

