Robert “Bob” C. Crider

Eva May Bell, age 87, passed away Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born May 30, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Bessie (McMillan) and Clyde Wharton. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1954. Eva was a determined, independent woman who was a leader in all aspects of her life. She loved her family dearly and was a wonderful homemaker. Eva enjoyed attending the events of her children and grandchildren and being a great supporter to them. She was a member of Grubaugh Mother’s Club. Eva enjoyed crafting in her free time. She worked at Lumberman’s Insurance for a few years and then at Midland Insurance for a time. However, her most important career was spent as a wife, mother and grandmother.
Comments / 0