Jody Santagate wants people to know that she loves Wareham, that she has great respect for law enforcement and that members of her family have served in the force. But the way her youngest son was treated when he was stopped by Wareham police on Saturday, she says, did not follow protocol. She said her son was detained by police in the aftermath of a reported shooting in Onset on Saturday.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO