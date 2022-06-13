ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Police: Man killed mom's boyfriend

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend last summer. Kelvin Harris Jr., 34, was found shot...

13wham.com

Comments / 5

Abby Snook
4d ago

I wonder if it was self defense? Or maybe the boyfriend was mistreating his mom? Whatever the case, if mom's are going to bring a boyfriend around and she has kids, make sure that he treats the kids well. After all, she brought this guy around her son and now he's locked up. Very sad.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Farmington man accused of exposing himself at apartment complex

Ontario County, N.Y. — A Farmington man is facing charges after deputies say he was drunk and exposing himself. Ontario County Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment building on Wood Drive on June 13 for a reported disturbance. They say they found Christopher Nersinger, 44, standing at the top...
FARMINGTON, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Lyft driver drops off mom, drives off with child

Rochester, N.Y. — A child is back with their mother after police say a Lyft driver drove away with them - and then left the child unattended. Rochester Police say a woman used Lyft to take her and her child to the Chili Avenue area Thursday just before 5 p.m. When the woman got out of the car, the driver left - with the child inside the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Two arrested after police chase, crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Two city men are facing charges after police say they fled a traffic stop and hit a curb on Thursday. Rochester Police say they and New York State Police tried to stop a vehicle near North Goodman Street and Central Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop, and troopers pursued the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
Carscoops

Ring Camera Captures Chaotic SUV Rollover That Ended Rochester, N.Y. Police Chase

Two men in Rochester, New York, have been arrested following a chaotic car chase that ended right in front of the house of a resident with a Ring security camera. Video from the camera that was shared on Reddit by user Saiits shows what appears to be a Nissan SUV rounding a corner at a high rate of speed and potentially sliding into another vehicle that was slowing down for the intersection. As the SUV slides, it begins to roll, completing one and a quarter rotations, ending up on its left side.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Teens Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings

A 13-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot with a BB gun. It happened just after midnight on Fulton Avenue in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say two juveniles were playing with a BB gun when it went off accidentally. A BB struck the teenager in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Wilson
13 WHAM

Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with BB gun

Rochester, N.Y. — A 13-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were accidentally shot with a BB gun overnight Thursday. Just after midnight, police responded to the area of Fulton Avenue the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police learned two juveniles were playing with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's west side early Thursday morning. Police responded to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a shooting around 4: 15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old male who had been...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Rochester man arrested for DWI following traffic stop

Police arrested a Rochester man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, troopers from State Police Wolcott arrested Kerwin R. Vega, 34, of Rochester for felony driving while intoxicated. Vega was initially stopped for speeding. Upon investigation, troopers discovered Vega to be operating his vehicle in an intoxicated...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Second suspect arrested following man's death in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A second suspect now faces charges after a man's body was found outside Geneva General Hospital earlier this month. Lacritia Verstraete, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested Tuesday night in Canandaigua and charged with manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse, following the death of Keith Morlang, 44, also of Waterloo.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Karnes Street#Rochester Police
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Epworth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:37 p.m., officers arrived and located a 33-year-old male Rochester resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. His injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Two Men Climb Through Broken Windshield After Car Flips During Police Chase

A police chase through Rochester, New York, came to a dramatic end after the suspect's car flipped and landed on its side. The Rochester Police Department said that officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, the driver lost control, and his SUV rolled onto its side, striking a tree before sliding to stop near the sidewalk.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man facing charges in 2021 crash that killed two Rochester siblings

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is accused of driving 90 mph and causing a fatal crash that left two children dead and their brother seriously injured. On Nov. 24, 2021, Jadden Desue, 11, and Ja'vion Green-Rucker, 4, and their 8-year-old brother were in a car driven by their mother. She was heading south on Mount Read Boulevard and turning east onto Lyell Avenue when her car was struck by a northbound vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating gunfight among several men

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident near Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace on Tuesday night. Police were at the corner of Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace around 8:15 p.m. when they came across several men firing guns at one another. Police chased after one of...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit man sentenced for murder of Brighton businessman

MONROE CO., N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Wernle was sentenced to 26 years in prison Tuesday, for the murder of 65-year-old Edward Boucher. Boucher was found dead outside Wernle’s home in May, 2021. His family had reported him missing the day before the discovery. Police at the time said it was not a random murder, as […]
iheart.com

Several People Involved in Gunfight In the Beechwood Neighborhood

Rochester police say no one was hurt when gunfire broke out during a fight in the Beechwood neighborhood. Officers were near Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace when they came across several teens or men in a gunfight. The police department says the officers weren't targeted and didn't fire their guns.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy