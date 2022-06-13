ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

WEATHER- Heat Advisory For Foreseeable Future

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Today Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 109. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 108. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible […] The post WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Power Outages

Helpful information about power outages and how CEMC restores your power. Power Outage Map Courtesy of http://www.cemc.org Helpful information about outages and how CEMC restores your power First, check your circuit breakers or fuses to see if they have tripped. If you don’t find any problems, report the outage via the SmartHub® mobile app or by calling 800-987-2362. What […] The post Cheatham County Power Outages appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. A Summer Celebration for Families at LL Burns Park Saturday, June 18, 10am – 11am LL Burns Park, 536 Cunningham Ct, Kingston Springs Tinkergarten invites your family and everyone in our community to celebrate the official start of summer! […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr.

Elbert C. Fish Jr., age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at The Waters of Springfield in Springfield, TN. He was born in Port Angeles, WA on November 23, 1933, to Elbert C. Fish, Sr., and Lucy Mai (MacKechnie) Fish. Bert began his 27-year Army career at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and made over […] The post OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day

The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest […] The post Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday. Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances […] The post Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Heat Exhaustion#South Wind#National Weather Service#Heat Index#Middle Tennessee
Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10. Cheatham County Source Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox

Joseph Martin Cox, age 57, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Alive Hospice. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services have been planned at this time. He was born in Nashville, TN, on December 31, 1964 to the late Lonnie Ray Cox and Dixie Ament […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
UPDATE FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert Issued for Elliana Russell-McCarson Missing From Dickson County

UPDATE: Elliana has just been located, and is safe. We are always grateful for a quick resolution. A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 6 y/o Elliana “Ellie” Russell-McCarson, missing fr Dickson Co. There is no known clothing description, no known direction of travel at this time. If you see Elliana Russell-McCarson, pls call Dickson Co […] The post UPDATE FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert Issued for Elliana Russell-McCarson Missing From Dickson County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 9 – 15, 2022 Thursday, June 09, 2022 | 03:27pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 37-41 ·         6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Dorothy J. Gupton

Mrs. Dorothy J. Gupton of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, she was 90 years old. Preceded in death by her husband Earl Ray Gupton; parents Calvin Franklin Justice and Lucille Miles Justice; daughter-in-law Maryann Gupton. Survived by her children Terry Gupton, Dale Gupton, Karen Stringer (Rodney), and Kathy Doyle (John); […] The post OBITUARY: Dorothy J. Gupton appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cruise’n N Groove’n Event Offers Fun for the Whole Family

Cruise’n N Groove’n cruise-in takes place the third Saturday of every month at the Pleasant View Community Park, located at 2501 Pleasant View Road, Pleasant View. This event began at the end of May and continues thru October 15th, 2022 from 5 pm – 9 pm (or when the participants leave). The next date event […] The post Cruise’n N Groove’n Event Offers Fun for the Whole Family appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville. Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, […] The post New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. In a statement the company released, they shared, “With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re […] The post Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Check on the Elderly During Intense Heat

This week we will experience some extreme heat with temps in the high 90s with a heat index of 100+ degrees. Over the age of 65, your body does not adjust as well to sudden changes in temperatures. Also, those over 65 may have a chronic medical condition that makes it difficult for their body […] The post Check on the Elderly During Intense Heat appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022

CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13. Of note: CMA Fest also has announced no scooters […] The post Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashland City, TN
