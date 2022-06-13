ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3o3I_0g9BQxVZ00
FILE - Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a ceremony on Dec. 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Two more bills restricting responses to the coronavirus pandemic are heading to Ducey's desk, including one that would impact the ability of future state leaders to respond to another airborne-spreading disease and a second blocking the state from ever requiring schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

Comments / 16

Brenda Anderson
3d ago

Governor...... it's no more than a bad cold, had it once..... did just fine...... have it again now........ nothing more than a few sniffles

Reply
3
Howard Mangum
3d ago

just a cop-out. if he showed up he might have to explain why he's sitting on his hands.

Reply
5
Related
KTAR.com

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says gun agreement succeeds for Arizona

PHOENIX – A bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation meets U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema two main objectives, saving lives and protecting Second Amendment rights, the Arizona Democrat said Thursday. “I’m proud to say that we’ve got a package that we feel achieves both of those goals,” Sinema told KTAR...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Doug Ducey
KOLD-TV

Jan 6 Committee impacts claims of fraud in Arizona voter laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 100 voter bills were introduced into the Arizona legislature in 2022 following the election loss of former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Arizona GOP was one of the most prolific in the country in introducing bills to combat what it called “voter fraud.”
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

People Keep Defacing Kari Lake Signs

Kari Lake, the former TV news anchor turned polarizing far-right candidate for Arizona governor, has spent the last year of her campaign capitalizing on her relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump gave Lake a glowing endorsement for governor last year. The two have appeared together frequently — at Trump's...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issues emergency declaration for Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the Pipeline Fire in northern Arizona on Thursday, providing additional resources for response and recovery efforts. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Covid#Politics State#Republicans#Gop
kawc.org

U.S. Supreme Court: Arizona AG can't deny green cards to immigrants

PHOENIX -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not allow Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to defend a Trump-era rule designed to deny "green cards'' to those at the bottom of the economic ladder. In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the justices said it was "improvident'' for the court to have even...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Amendments to Arizona Bill Could Overhaul Cannabis Industry

Two new amendments to a strike-everything bill moving through the Arizona Legislature could tighten marijuana testing standards and ease access to medical marijuana licenses across the state. Though proponents see the legislative shift as steps in the right direction, especially in light of reports of contaminated cannabis and lags in...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kjzz.org

Arizona reports another week of increasing COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 is still on the rise in Arizona. The state is now averaging more than 2,300 new cases per day. Nationwide, the latest wave of COVID-19 infections appears to be leveling off. But this week’s update from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows Arizona’s infections are still climbing — they’re up about 10% over last week. Case counts in the state have increased for seven weeks in a row.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Gov. Ducey tests positive for COVID-19, won't visit with Mike Pence

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his spokesperson. The governor tested positive and is feeling well, his spokesman confirmed. There was no information given on when the governor took the COVID test and received positive results. Ducey was slated to meet with...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Democrat DeJear to run with county auditor Eric Van Lancker

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear announced Friday that she had chosen an eastern Iowa county auditor as her running mate. DeJear said she chose Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her lieutenant governor candidate because he is “not only a true defender of democracy but also he understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.”
IOWA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Mark Kelly announce bipartisan agreement

PHOENIX — Arizona’s Democratic U.S. senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced a bipartisan proposal agreement on Sunday along with 18 other senators on gun safety legislation. The agreement covers the topics of support for state crisis intervention orders, investment in children and family mental health services, protections...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

944K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy