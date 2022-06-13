RICHLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL MEETINGS

(OLNEY / NEWTON / JASPER COUNTY) The celebration of life service for Judith A. “Judy” Addis, age 79, of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County, will be held Tuesday evening, June 21, at 7:00, at the Latona Church of Christ, with burial at a later date in the Trexler Cemetery, rural Newton. The visitation is also Tuesday evening, June 21, from 5:30 until service time, at the Latona Church of Christ. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Judith A. “Judy” Addis of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County.
