Richland County, IL

RICHLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL MEETINGS

By Mark Weiler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County this coming Monday...

RICHLAND COUNTY WORK CONTINUES

(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department is continuing with the reconstruction work in sections of three county roads. The work should be completed by mid-July. * Higgin Switch Road, between Mt. Pleasant Lane and Honey Lane. * Elbow Lane, between Wynoose Road and Schnell Creek Road. While these sections of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
151ST ANNUAL COUNTY FAIR

(NEWTON) The 151st Jasper County Fair starts this weekend in Newton with all the Floral Hall exhibits being finalized tomorrow night and Saturday. The first of two days of Harness Racing is Sunday afternoon at 1:00, followed by the final day of Harness Racing on Monday at 1:00. Earlier on Monday at 11:30, the 4-H Showcase and Grandparent’s Day will be held, all to be followed by the Queen Pageants Monday night starting at 7:30. The Truck & Tractor Pull is at 5:00 next Tuesday evening featuring local classes and the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. There’s more Truck & Tractor Pulling Wednesday night at 7:00 with more local classes and the Illinois Hot Farm Pullers. The 4-H Livestock Auction is Thursday evening at 5:00 with Go Kart Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Show is from 11:00 to 2:00 on Friday with the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. And the popular Demolition Derby will wrap things up Saturday night at 7:00. While local livestock and 4-H shows will run each day Monday through Friday in the Larry Casey Junior Livestock Building, there will be laser tag and inflatables for the kids each night from 6:00 to 10:00. And let’s not forget the great fair concessions including those provided by the Newton Junior Women, the Jasper County Shriners, the Jasper County Farm Bureau, and others. That’s the annual Jasper County Fair all of next week in Newton. For more, go to jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
NEWTON, IL
JASPER COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANTS

(2021 Miss Jasper County Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston) (NEWTON) With the 151st Jasper County Fair starting this weekend in Newton, one of the event’s highlights will be next Monday night’s Fair Queen Pageants, including three young ladies vying for the Miss Jasper County Fair Queen title. Overseen by retiring Fair Queen Alivia Huddleston, the 2022 contestants are Taylor Utley, Sydney Dobbins, and Jaleena Hemrich, all of Newton. There will also be 8 young ladies in the Junior Miss Pageant, 13 in the Pre-Teen Pageant, and 10 in the Little Miss Pageant, with all to be held Monday night, starting at 7:30 on the grandstand stage. A huge “thank you” to all the pageant sponsors for this year’s pageants in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
AREA COVID-19 UPDATE

(OLNEY) While Richland, Jasper, and most area counties are still in the Low Community Level for COVID-19 cases, residents are encouraged to stay diligent in their efforts to stay healthy and safe. The six regional counties of Lawrence, Wabash, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, and Edgar were last week added to the Medium Community Level with increased numbers of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Richland County TB&H Office in Olney continues to offer all types of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters with a walk-in clinic every Wednesday, that’s tomorrow morning from 8:00 to 11:00 and tomorrow afternoon from 1:00 to 5:00. For more, call the Health Offices in Olney at 392-6241 or logon at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
OLNEY, IL
REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting for June tonight at Richland County High School, starting at 6:00. It’s open to the public, plus the public can view the meeting via live stream online at www.live.rccu1.net.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
LOCALLY CENTERED SHAKER TODAY

(PARKERSBURG) The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred earlier today with the epicenter located in southeastern Richland County. Officials note the 2.5 magnitude quake was centered two and a half miles (2.5) east/southeast of Parkersburg and took place at nearly 7:15 this Thursday morning. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 12 miles and at this point in time, no damage reports have been received. The small earthquake was felt from Olney to near Dundas, as far south as Grayville, and as far east as Princeton, Indiana. By the way, the USGS has recorded 28 earthquakes with a 2.5 magnitude or greater worldwide in the past 24 hours, plus 15 earthquakes at 4.5 magitude or greater in the past month. The USGS reports an average of 22 earthquakes every day worldwide.
PARKERSBURG, IL
JUDITH A. “JUDY” ADDIS

(OLNEY / NEWTON / JASPER COUNTY) The celebration of life service for Judith A. “Judy” Addis, age 79, of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County, will be held Tuesday evening, June 21, at 7:00, at the Latona Church of Christ, with burial at a later date in the Trexler Cemetery, rural Newton. The visitation is also Tuesday evening, June 21, from 5:30 until service time, at the Latona Church of Christ. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Judith A. “Judy” Addis of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
VERLIN COKELY

(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Verlin Cokely, age 78, of Parkersburg, will be held Monday morning, June 20, at 9:00, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, June 19, from 2:00 until 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Verlin Cokely of Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, IL
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As we wrap up this unseasonably hot work week, today is a day of two tales. First with a frontal system moving through, bringing our downstate area scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, some of which could have heavy rainfall, severe winds, and maybe some hail. Then behind the front, we’ll have quiet weather conditions, with some clearing and even some sunshine later this afternoon. Tomorrow appears to be the nicest day in our forecast as a high pressure ridge over the Upper Midwest will give us a northwesterly wind with a clear and less humid sky. Then an upper level ridge returns on Sunday, just like earlier this week, bringing in more heat and humidity, for what could be another prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures and high humidity levels. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
OLNEY, IL
HEAT WARNING EXTENDED

(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Excessive Heat Warning has beem extended through tonight. Various precautions should be taken for those who have to be outside : drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks out of sunlight, check up on relatives, neighbors, & the elderly, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Let’s been extra safe out there today.
NEWTON, IL

