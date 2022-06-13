School that suffered extensive damage catches fire again

BATH, Maine (AP) — An elementary school that sustained heavy fire damage, forcing the cancellation of classes, caught fire for a second time on Monday.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the Dike Newell School before firefighters doused the flames on Monday. Part of the roof collapsed, adding to the damage at the school.

The first fire raged late Friday and early Saturday and was deemed to be suspicious. A 30-year-old man was arrested and jailed on charges with burglary and arson over the weekend.

The school, which serves pre-kindergarten through second grade, was closed Monday because of the first fire.

The school’s principal told the local community that the earlier fire caused “extensive damage.”