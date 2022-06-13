Beckley Art Center Youth Theatre Day Camp to return

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Art Center has announced that its Theatre Day Camp program will be making its return for the Summer of 2022.

The annual program, which will run this year from Tuesday, June 14 to Friday, June 17, imparts theatre basics, teamwork, and problem solving to participants through a series of workshops consisting of prop making, ice breakers, monologue writing, theatre games, collaborative exercises, and improvisation.

Actress, singer, and dancer from Oak Hill, WV, Taylor Pugh will serve as Camp Director.

Pugh received her bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 2022 with a minor in business, and has experience in performing, costuming, and directing.

Tickets can be purchased here, and are priced at $75 per student.

The camp is available to those ages 12 to 15, and will culminate on a performance which will take place Friday, June 17 for family and friends as part of the Beckley Art Center’s Summer Performing Arts Recital.

The Beckley Art Center Will also be presenting the opening reception for its 2022 Juried Exhibit, which will be featured from Friday, July 17 to Tuesday, July 22, and will display work from the following artists,

Tim Armentrout

Danny Ballard

Sally Brown

Linda Bunce

JoAnn Byron

Karen Cohen

John Comerci

Janet Cunningham

Jes Davis

Robert Davis

Christy Dunkle

Sonia Fierce

Carol Hilleary

Debrin Jenkins

Brooke Jewell

Robert Jones

Brenda Kincaid

Debbie Lester

Jill Moles Mullins

Dawn Moore

William Murray

J Perez

Domenica Queen

Ed Rehbein

Ruth Baker

Grue Shackelford

Sandra Shaw

Kiara Simmons

Hayley Summers

Nichole Septic

Alice Tener

Eric Thomson

Annette Verna

Maggie Volkwein

Hannah Watters

Ashley Wheeler

Brittany Williams

Jimmy Woods

More information on the Beckley Art Center’s 2022 Youth Theatre Day Camp program, the 2022 Juried Exhibition, and other upcoming events and programs, visit the Beckley Art Center Website here.