Beckley Art Center Youth Theatre Day Camp to return
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Art Center has announced that its Theatre Day Camp program will be making its return for the Summer of 2022.
The annual program, which will run this year from Tuesday, June 14 to Friday, June 17, imparts theatre basics, teamwork, and problem solving to participants through a series of workshops consisting of prop making, ice breakers, monologue writing, theatre games, collaborative exercises, and improvisation.
Actress, singer, and dancer from Oak Hill, WV, Taylor Pugh will serve as Camp Director.
Pugh received her bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 2022 with a minor in business, and has experience in performing, costuming, and directing.
Tickets can be purchased here, and are priced at $75 per student.
The camp is available to those ages 12 to 15, and will culminate on a performance which will take place Friday, June 17 for family and friends as part of the Beckley Art Center’s Summer Performing Arts Recital.
The Beckley Art Center Will also be presenting the opening reception for its 2022 Juried Exhibit, which will be featured from Friday, July 17 to Tuesday, July 22, and will display work from the following artists,
Tim Armentrout
Danny Ballard
Sally Brown
Linda Bunce
JoAnn Byron
Karen Cohen
John Comerci
Janet Cunningham
Jes Davis
Robert Davis
Christy Dunkle
Sonia Fierce
Carol Hilleary
Debrin Jenkins
Brooke Jewell
Robert Jones
Brenda Kincaid
Debbie Lester
Jill Moles Mullins
Dawn Moore
William Murray
J Perez
Domenica Queen
Ed Rehbein
Ruth Baker
Grue Shackelford
Sandra Shaw
Kiara Simmons
Hayley Summers
Nichole Septic
Alice Tener
Eric Thomson
Annette Verna
Maggie Volkwein
Hannah Watters
Ashley Wheeler
Brittany Williams
Jimmy Woods
More information on the Beckley Art Center’s 2022 Youth Theatre Day Camp program, the 2022 Juried Exhibition, and other upcoming events and programs, visit the Beckley Art Center Website here.
