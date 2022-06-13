ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK

By Mark Weiler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. Here’s the list of upcoming area and regional blood drives...

VERLIN COKELY

(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Verlin Cokely, age 78, of Parkersburg, will be held Monday morning, June 20, at 9:00, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, June 19, from 2:00 until 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Verlin Cokely of Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, IL
POWER OUTAGES DOMINATE

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With thunderstorms rolling across our downstate region this morning, there are still several electric customers without power, mostly due to uprooted trees, blown down tree limbs and utility poles, and/or downed power lines. Ameren Illinois says over 26,000 downstate customers were effected, including hundreds of people in Olney and the surrounding area, from Lawrenceville, Bridgeport, and Sumner to Albion and Grayville to Clay City and Louisville to near Effingham. Norris Electric Cooperative reports over 9,000 customers were effected including over 800 in Newton, several in the West Liberty to Olney area, plus hundreds in the other area counties of Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Clay, Clark, Cumberland, and Effingham. Wayne-White Electric Coop reports nearly 500 people are without power in southern Richland County and northern Wayne County, plus hundreds of others in the counties of Wayne, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, and Clay. Many customers with Clay Electric Coop were also affected but not specifics are available. Electric crews will no doubt be working overtime to retore all the power into the weekend.
OLNEY, IL
151ST ANNUAL COUNTY FAIR

(NEWTON) The 151st Jasper County Fair starts this weekend in Newton with all the Floral Hall exhibits being finalized tomorrow night and Saturday. The first of two days of Harness Racing is Sunday afternoon at 1:00, followed by the final day of Harness Racing on Monday at 1:00. Earlier on Monday at 11:30, the 4-H Showcase and Grandparent’s Day will be held, all to be followed by the Queen Pageants Monday night starting at 7:30. The Truck & Tractor Pull is at 5:00 next Tuesday evening featuring local classes and the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. There’s more Truck & Tractor Pulling Wednesday night at 7:00 with more local classes and the Illinois Hot Farm Pullers. The 4-H Livestock Auction is Thursday evening at 5:00 with Go Kart Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Show is from 11:00 to 2:00 on Friday with the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. And the popular Demolition Derby will wrap things up Saturday night at 7:00. While local livestock and 4-H shows will run each day Monday through Friday in the Larry Casey Junior Livestock Building, there will be laser tag and inflatables for the kids each night from 6:00 to 10:00. And let’s not forget the great fair concessions including those provided by the Newton Junior Women, the Jasper County Shriners, the Jasper County Farm Bureau, and others. That’s the annual Jasper County Fair all of next week in Newton. For more, go to jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
NEWTON, IL
NADA L. ANDERSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Nada L. Anderson, age 85, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, June 17, at 2:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, June 17, from 1:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Nada L. Anderson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
LOCALLY CENTERED SHAKER TODAY

(PARKERSBURG) The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred earlier today with the epicenter located in southeastern Richland County. Officials note the 2.5 magnitude quake was centered two and a half miles (2.5) east/southeast of Parkersburg and took place at nearly 7:15 this Thursday morning. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 12 miles and at this point in time, no damage reports have been received. The small earthquake was felt from Olney to near Dundas, as far south as Grayville, and as far east as Princeton, Indiana. By the way, the USGS has recorded 28 earthquakes with a 2.5 magnitude or greater worldwide in the past 24 hours, plus 15 earthquakes at 4.5 magitude or greater in the past month. The USGS reports an average of 22 earthquakes every day worldwide.
PARKERSBURG, IL
REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting for June tonight at Richland County High School, starting at 6:00. It’s open to the public, plus the public can view the meeting via live stream online at www.live.rccu1.net.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
SPECIAL IECC CLASS THIS WEEKEND

(OLNEY) Spots are still open for a special one-day-only Forklift Training Class to be held this Saturday from 9:00 to 2:00 at the West Richland Center in Noble. The course includes classroom and hands-on training in OSHA regulations, operating principles, delivering loads, lift truck design, picking up loads, and driving & evaluation. Those that complete the course will receive a three year forklift license. The $75 cost includes all materials. Must be 18 years old to enroll. To register or for more information, call now at 618-847-9162.
HEAT WARNING EXTENDED

(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Excessive Heat Warning has beem extended through tonight. Various precautions should be taken for those who have to be outside : drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks out of sunlight, check up on relatives, neighbors, & the elderly, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Let’s been extra safe out there today.
NEWTON, IL
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES

(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Excessive Heat Warning today through tonight is calling for daily temperatures in the upper 90’s and heat index values over 105 degrees. The various precautions should be taken for those who have to be outside : drink plenty of fluids especially water, take plenty of breaks out of sunlight, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, check up on relatives, neighbors, & the elderly, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded spot before calling emergency 9-1-1 or being taken to a hospital, clinic, or convenient care site.
OLNEY, IL
RICHLAND COUNTY WORK CONTINUES

(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department is continuing with the reconstruction work in sections of three county roads. The work should be completed by mid-July. * Higgin Switch Road, between Mt. Pleasant Lane and Honey Lane. * Elbow Lane, between Wynoose Road and Schnell Creek Road. While these sections of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
QUIET WEATHER RETURNING

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The passage of a frontal boundary is bringing us rain this morning and associated severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds in excess of between 55 and 65 miles-per-hour with several reports of uprooted trees, blown over utility poles, and some damage to houses and sheds, but no injuries reported to this point in time. There were several thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service in almost all surrounding counties, but no tornadic activity. Several power outages throughout our downstate area have been reported with flooding issues in some spots as well.
ENVIRONMENT
REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As we wrap up this unseasonably hot work week, today is a day of two tales. First with a frontal system moving through, bringing our downstate area scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, some of which could have heavy rainfall, severe winds, and maybe some hail. Then behind the front, we’ll have quiet weather conditions, with some clearing and even some sunshine later this afternoon. Tomorrow appears to be the nicest day in our forecast as a high pressure ridge over the Upper Midwest will give us a northwesterly wind with a clear and less humid sky. Then an upper level ridge returns on Sunday, just like earlier this week, bringing in more heat and humidity, for what could be another prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures and high humidity levels. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
OLNEY, IL

