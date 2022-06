ROGERSVILLE — Although Summer Wells has been missing for a year, local and state law enforcement agencies are adamant that they will continue searching until she is found. That’s the message from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, which held a joint news conference Wednesday morning on the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of the 5-year-old girl, who vanished from her home in the Beech Creek community.

