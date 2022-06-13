UPCOMING AREA ACTIVITIES

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With thunderstorms rolling across our downstate region this morning, there are still several electric customers without power, mostly due to uprooted trees, blown down tree limbs and utility poles, and/or downed power lines. Ameren Illinois says over 26,000 downstate customers were effected, including hundreds of people in Olney and the surrounding area, from Lawrenceville, Bridgeport, and Sumner to Albion and Grayville to Clay City and Louisville to near Effingham. Norris Electric Cooperative reports over 9,000 customers were effected including over 800 in Newton, several in the West Liberty to Olney area, plus hundreds in the other area counties of Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Clay, Clark, Cumberland, and Effingham. Wayne-White Electric Coop reports nearly 500 people are without power in southern Richland County and northern Wayne County, plus hundreds of others in the counties of Wayne, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, and Clay. Many customers with Clay Electric Coop were also affected but not specifics are available. Electric crews will no doubt be working overtime to retore all the power into the weekend.
