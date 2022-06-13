ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

UPCOMING AREA ACTIVITIES

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MT. CARMEL) The annual Wabash Roots’N’Que is coming up this Saturday on Market Street in Mt. Carmel. With an Instrumental Petting Zoo & Guitar Workshop kicking things off at 11:00, there will be a Songwriting Workshop, a Story of the Blues, and various other workshops dealing with Tex-Mex music, Irish-Celtic music,...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

151ST ANNUAL COUNTY FAIR

(NEWTON) The 151st Jasper County Fair starts this weekend in Newton with all the Floral Hall exhibits being finalized tomorrow night and Saturday. The first of two days of Harness Racing is Sunday afternoon at 1:00, followed by the final day of Harness Racing on Monday at 1:00. Earlier on Monday at 11:30, the 4-H Showcase and Grandparent’s Day will be held, all to be followed by the Queen Pageants Monday night starting at 7:30. The Truck & Tractor Pull is at 5:00 next Tuesday evening featuring local classes and the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. There’s more Truck & Tractor Pulling Wednesday night at 7:00 with more local classes and the Illinois Hot Farm Pullers. The 4-H Livestock Auction is Thursday evening at 5:00 with Go Kart Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Show is from 11:00 to 2:00 on Friday with the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. And the popular Demolition Derby will wrap things up Saturday night at 7:00. While local livestock and 4-H shows will run each day Monday through Friday in the Larry Casey Junior Livestock Building, there will be laser tag and inflatables for the kids each night from 6:00 to 10:00. And let’s not forget the great fair concessions including those provided by the Newton Junior Women, the Jasper County Shriners, the Jasper County Farm Bureau, and others. That’s the annual Jasper County Fair all of next week in Newton. For more, go to jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

FEDERAL HOLIDAY RECOGNIZED

(OLNEY/NEWTON) Due to the Juneteenth federal holiday, June 19th, falling this year on a Sunday, during the weekend, most all county and federal offices will be closed on Monday of next week, June 20th, including all county offices in Richland and Jasper Counties. But, the Juneteenth holiday does not effect most city or village offices in our downstate area, as city and village halls in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere are open today, next Monday, and all of next week as normal. Considered the longest running African American holiday, honoring the end of slavery in America, Juneteenth became a federal holiday a year ago.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

POWER OUTAGES DOMINATE

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With thunderstorms rolling across our downstate region this morning, there are still several electric customers without power, mostly due to uprooted trees, blown down tree limbs and utility poles, and/or downed power lines. Ameren Illinois says over 26,000 downstate customers were effected, including hundreds of people in Olney and the surrounding area, from Lawrenceville, Bridgeport, and Sumner to Albion and Grayville to Clay City and Louisville to near Effingham. Norris Electric Cooperative reports over 9,000 customers were effected including over 800 in Newton, several in the West Liberty to Olney area, plus hundreds in the other area counties of Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Clay, Clark, Cumberland, and Effingham. Wayne-White Electric Coop reports nearly 500 people are without power in southern Richland County and northern Wayne County, plus hundreds of others in the counties of Wayne, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, and Clay. Many customers with Clay Electric Coop were also affected but not specifics are available. Electric crews will no doubt be working overtime to retore all the power into the weekend.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting for June tonight at Richland County High School, starting at 6:00. It’s open to the public, plus the public can view the meeting via live stream online at www.live.rccu1.net.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay City, IL
Olney, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Newton, IL
City
Olney, IL
freedom929.com

LAST WEEK’S RAINFALL

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning. The highest amount of rain last week was measured in German Township at an inch and seven tenths (1.70), followed by four locations that had an inch and two tenths (1.20), including the Farm Bureau office in Olney, plus in Olney, Noble, and Claremont Townships. Next was Decker Township at an inch and one tenth (1.10), Preston Township at one inch (1.00), one of the Bonpas Township sites at eighty-five hundredths (0.85), Madison Township and the other Bonpas Township site at seven tenths (0.70), and Denver Township at six tenths (0.60) of an inch. Here at our WVLN-WSEI National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had an inch and two tenths (1.20) last week. That compares to just over two inches (2.13) of rain a year ago last week in 2021.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

LOCALLY CENTERED SHAKER TODAY

(PARKERSBURG) The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred earlier today with the epicenter located in southeastern Richland County. Officials note the 2.5 magnitude quake was centered two and a half miles (2.5) east/southeast of Parkersburg and took place at nearly 7:15 this Thursday morning. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 12 miles and at this point in time, no damage reports have been received. The small earthquake was felt from Olney to near Dundas, as far south as Grayville, and as far east as Princeton, Indiana. By the way, the USGS has recorded 28 earthquakes with a 2.5 magnitude or greater worldwide in the past 24 hours, plus 15 earthquakes at 4.5 magitude or greater in the past month. The USGS reports an average of 22 earthquakes every day worldwide.
PARKERSBURG, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS WHEAT PRODUCTION REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In this week’s USDA Illinois Crop Production Report for winter wheat. The harvested area in 2022 is forecast at 660,000 acres, up 8% from the previous year. The wheat yield is forecast at 78 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from a year ago 2021. The production of wheat is forecast at 51.5 million bushels, up 7% from last year. Farmers in our regional counties are just now getting started with the wheat harvest. We remind all farmers and ag related workers to think “safety first” during the harvest and during the hot conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/17/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run Veterans home in northern Illinois has now spread to 16 residents and 6 staff members. While the majority of the residents have shown no symptoms as of yesterday, a small number was showing some mild symptoms, all after being tested on Wednesday. However, one resident who had already been under hospice care and was “completely asymptomatic” died Wednesday, hours after testing positive for the virus. The State Public Health Department and local health department are assisting the IDVA.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#City Park#Celtic Music#Upcoming#Mt#Carmel#Tex Mex#Irish#The First National Bank#The Band Shell#The Olney Public Library
freedom929.com

VERLIN COKELY

(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Verlin Cokely, age 78, of Parkersburg, will be held Monday morning, June 20, at 9:00, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, June 19, from 2:00 until 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Verlin Cokely of Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, IL
freedom929.com

NADA L. ANDERSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Nada L. Anderson, age 85, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, June 17, at 2:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, June 17, from 1:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Nada L. Anderson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

JUDITH A. “JUDY” ADDIS

(OLNEY / NEWTON / JASPER COUNTY) The celebration of life service for Judith A. “Judy” Addis, age 79, of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County, will be held Tuesday evening, June 21, at 7:00, at the Latona Church of Christ, with burial at a later date in the Trexler Cemetery, rural Newton. The visitation is also Tuesday evening, June 21, from 5:30 until service time, at the Latona Church of Christ. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Judith A. “Judy” Addis of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

HEAT WARNING EXTENDED

(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Excessive Heat Warning has beem extended through tonight. Various precautions should be taken for those who have to be outside : drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks out of sunlight, check up on relatives, neighbors, & the elderly, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Let’s been extra safe out there today.
NEWTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The high heat and humidity will continue today as a well defined thermal ridge hangs over the Midwest again as the National Weather Service still has an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for our entire downstate listening area through tonight. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with some relief from a strong south/southwest wind. An approaching cold front moves into Illinois, but stalls out to our north tomorrow, giving us another hot and humid day tomorrow. And as the front moves through on Friday, most of the rain chances stay north as our humidity levels will fall, however the weather will stay hot through the weekend. Then we’re back with higher heat and humidity levels the first of next week. Stay tuned and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more forecast details.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY WORK CONTINUES

(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department is continuing with the reconstruction work in sections of three county roads. The work should be completed by mid-July. * Higgin Switch Road, between Mt. Pleasant Lane and Honey Lane. * Elbow Lane, between Wynoose Road and Schnell Creek Road. While these sections of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy