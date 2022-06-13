Man dead after car crashes into tree in South Huntingdon Township

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township early Sunday morning.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Detman, 40, was driving along Sherbondy Road when he lost control along a curve and then struck a tree.

Detman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash, and said that Detman was not wearing a seat belt.

