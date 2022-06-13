ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will Minneapolis schools close for heat during added 2 weeks?

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MPS teachers strike lasted for three weeks in March. As...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 4

Challenge Reporters
4d ago

No they should not. The teachers didn’t care about the kids when they walked out. This is the problem with this world is you are never held responsible for your actions. If you let the kids out make the teachers exercise for 8 hours outside.

Reply
4
Related
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

What to Eat at the Twin Cities’ Juneteenth Celebrations

This weekend, a slate of events celebrating Juneteenth — the holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States at the end of the Civil War — are taking place across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, when President Biden signed legislation making it so. But it actually began on June 19, 1865, when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell African Americans who were enslaved there that the Civil War had ended, and they were free from slavery. (Then-President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had been issued more than two years before, in 1863.) Juneteenth has other names, too, like “Freedom Day,” and “Emancipation Day.” It’s been celebrated in Black communities since the late 19th century — and after nationwide protests for racial justice during the summer of 2020 spiked even greater interest in the holiday, celebrations across the country continue to grow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

COVID-19 vaccine for young children in Minnesota: Locations, appointment information

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - COVID-19 vaccines could be available for Minnesotans ages 6 months to 5-years-old as early as next week. On Wednesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave their recommendation for the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The final decision now lies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will decide on a formal recommendation after a meeting on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Education#Mps
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Twin Cities Juneteenth Festival is more than just a celebration

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This weekend kicks off several events commemorating the end of slavery in our country. Juneteenth is a celebration of Black history and freedom and a new event focuses on bringing more Black economic development to north Minneapolis. Established in Minnesota in 1984, Michael Chaney is one...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

2 hurt in fire at Brooklyn Center high-rise apartment

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a high-rise apartment building in Brooklyn Center seriously injured at least one person and hurt another Thursday, according to the fire department. Around 1:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Center Fire responded to a call for a dumpster fire outside an apartment on...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Black-owned Minneapolis businesses offering wellness to counter trauma

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a turbulent few years in Minneapolis, and everyone is dealing with it in their own way There's a boom of Black leaders trying to deal with trauma in a healthy way. From the moment you walk in to 612 Jungle Yoga Studio, the space is calming, The classes are, too.For the past two years, owner Gabrielle Roberts has been using yoga moves to help her move through pain – especially after the murder of George Floyd."I literally relied on my meditation. We did 108 sun salutations, and each salutation was dedicated to someone whose life was taken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Volunteers needed for Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota's bike camp

(FOX 9) - The Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota is seeking volunteers to help run its iCan Bike Camp in Shakopee, June 20-24. The iCan Bike Camp teaches children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities how to ride a bicycle. However, in order for the camp to be successful, each rider needs one to two volunteers – known as "bike buddies" – to work with them throughout the week.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heat Exhaustion Vs. Heat Stroke: Know The Differences

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The heat is not only uncomfortable, but it can be dangerous to your health. From cooling off at a water park, to sizzling on the pavement, Minnesotans are sweating under the sun. Tim and Sally Warfield, who are visiting from Arizona, have a different perspective. “This is a breath of fresh air,” Warfield said. “It was 108 the day before in Tucson, and this is heaven.” Like it or leave it, the heat has emergency rooms bracing for patients. Dr. Sara Friedman is an emergency physician at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. “The challenge in the summer is the amount of heat, the period...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnetonka father passes away during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS News

Judge orders Minneapolis to halt implementation of 2040 plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has ordered the city of Minneapolis to cease implementation of its 2040 plan, a 20-year plan for how the city will change and grow that addresses housing, transportation and more. Environmentalist and conservationist groups first sued the city in 2018 to stop the plan's implementation. Hennepin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New senior housing in South Mpls helps neighbors age in place

The Sabathani Senior Housing Apartments in the Bryant-Central neighborhood hosted its grand opening on the morning of Wednesday, June 8. The event, organized by the Arradondo Planning Group Inc., an African American female-owned company, was attended by leaders from Sabathani Community Center, City officials including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council President Andrea Jenkins, other community members, and residents of the facility.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy