ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Speaks Out In First Interview Since Johnny Depp Defamation Trial, Says Social Media’s Role Wasn’t ‘Fair’

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUCOK_0g9BNma500

Amber Heard is opening up for the first time since the conclusion of her high-profile defamation case brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrQnW_0g9BNma500

Source: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / Getty

The trial which concluded earlier this month, saw a jury unanimously find that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. While the jury also awarded damages to Heard, agreeing Depp’s lawyer defamed her, as well, the verdict was still–overwhelmingly–in her ex-husband’s favor.

In a preview from Heard’s upcoming interview with NBC News, the Aquaman actress criticized the role that social media played in the six-week trial, with fans overwhelmingly supporting Depp.

As pointed out by NBC News , the TikTok hashtag “Justice for Amber Heard” received 27 million views, while one for Depp raked in 20 billion views.

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” Heard said in the clip. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

As for the jury’s verdict, Heard admitted, “I don’t blame them.”

“I actually understand,” she explained. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Amber continued, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

Amber Heard’s full interview with Savannah Guthrie is set to air Tuesday and Wednesday on TODAY and in an hour-long special Friday on Dateline.

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Benzinga

Here's What Johnny Depp Will Do After Court Case (And It's Not Star In A Movie)

Actor Johnny Depp might be turning away from movies temporarily after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what Depp has planned. What Happened: Depp was awarded $15 million in a defamation lawsuit against Heard last week. Although California state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, which leaves Depp with a $10.35 million award.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Social Media S Role#Nbc News#Tiktok#Justice
TMZ.com

Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car. The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Mocked On Social Media For Her Weird 'Edward Scissorhands' Reference During 'Today' Interview

Two weeks have passed since Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the 36-year-old actress has continued to receive backlash.Most recently, it's footage from her interview with Today that has some up in arms.In the tell-all with Savannah Guthrie — which aired on Tuesday, June 14, and will continue on Wednesday, June 15, as well as that Friday in an extended format — the star discussed how her ex's lawyer accused her of staging "the role of a lifetime" with her claims.Heard hit back and referenced Depp's flick Edward Scissorhands, responding, "Says the lawyer...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy