New York City, NY

Lil Baby Premieres New Documentary ‘Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby’ At Tribeca Film Festival

By bignoah256
 4 days ago

Lil Baby premieres his documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Lil Baby is only 27-years-old, but his life up until this point has been filled with challenges, triumphs, and a desire to win.

This weekend, he pulled the curtain back and showed a deeper look into his life at the Tribeca Film Festival. Dominique Armani Jones aka Lil Baby presented Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby during the Tribeca Film Festival at New York City’s Beacan Theater. Untrapped showcases his life from a local Atlanta hustler to the hottest rap artist in the game. It was an unfiltered look at the new-age American dream.

Lil Baby Admits He Waited To Watch The Film And Shed A Tear When He Saw It

After the film was an exclusive Q&A with Lil Baby, who revealed he waited to watch the film–but when he did, he shed a tear watching his journey.

“I actually waited. You know what I’m saying? I ain’t wanna just see it before. I seen it like first time this week. It made me drop a tear or two.”

After the Q&A, Lil Baby ran through his hits for the crowd that came out to see the documentary. The documentary was directed by Karam Gill and Lil Baby, Pierre Thomas, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera and Blase Biello are the producers.

You can watch Lil Baby’s performance below.

