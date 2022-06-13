ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Mudslides near Dixie Fire burn scar close nearly 50-mile stretch of California highway

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2OIh_0g9BMYD000

A nearly 50-mile portion of Highway 70 in Butte and Plumas counties remained closed Monday due to mudslides and debris flow a day earlier, California traffic authorities said.

The highway was closed in both directions between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye at Highway 89 in Plumas County, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol’s Quincy office posted photos showing Highway 70 completely overrun with mud and debris. There was no estimated time of reopening, officials said.

Plumas County Search in Rescue in social media posts Sunday evening said it had to rescue “multiple” subjects stuck between mudslides near the Rock Creek area. Those motorists were located and escorted safely, the organization said.

The slides came as thunderstorms struck parts of Northern California on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning due to “life-threatening” mudslide risk in burn scars from the Dixie Fire, last year’s 963,000-acre megafire that scorched parts of Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties. The weather service said highways 70, 36 and 32 were at the greatest risk.

Mudslides closed the same stretch of Highway 70 late last year, starting Christmas weekend, amid heavy precipitation. The highway remained closed for several days.

Highway 32 is the main alternate route.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS LA

Additional water restrictions placed into effect as California drought continues to worsen

As the record-breaking drought continues to worsen in California, water districts across the state have issued a series of restrictions in an effort to curb water waste. Joining the throngs of regions already impacted by these water conservation efforts are Kagel Canyon, Acton, Val Verde, the Antelope Valley and Malibu, which are all provided retail water service by Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts. The mandatory restrictions placed into effect requests that all homeowners cut back on water usage by 30%, while restricting lawn watering using a similar method already in place with customers provided water by the Los Angeles Department of Water...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Toxic algae alert issued for beach at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The growth of toxic algae at one of Lake Tahoe's beaches prompted the U.S. Forest Service to issue a warning Wednesday. According to a Tweet by the Forest Service's Lake Tahoe office, shallow pools and slow-moving water near Kiva Beach and Taylor Creek have promoted toxic algae growth that can lead to illness in pets and humans.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Scars#California Highway Patrol#Flash Flood Warning#Weather#Traffic#Jarbo Gap#Caltrans
Plumas County News

Yikes! It’s going to be a while

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend’s weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rancho Fire containment reaches 30%, remains at 700 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. JUNE 14 UPDATE - Containment of the Rancho Fire has increased to 30% as the fire remains at 700 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Previous evacuation orders remain in effect. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit reports it has destroyed 10 structures and damaged...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

California fuel prices set to soar as Chevron’s East Bay refinery begins maintenance work

Gasoline and diesel prices in the Golden State may soar to fresh records in coming weeks as one of the largest refineries on the West Coast starts maintenance. Chevron Corp. is scheduled to carry out multi-unit maintenance at its Richmond refinery on the San Francisco Bay, which is expected to last for about a month, according to people familiar with operations. The planned work includes gasoline-making units and comes as both Phillips 66 and PBF Energy Inc. are already conducting upkeep at diesel and jet fuel-making facilities.
RICHMOND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
NBC News

More evacuated as winds fuel Arizona's Pipeline Fire

More evacuations were ordered Monday due to a wildfire in Arizona north of Flagstaff that has so far burned an estimated 5,000 acres, officials said. In addition to the Pipeline Fire that erupted Sunday morning, two additional fires — the Haywire Fire and Double Fire — were reported about six miles ahead, the U.S. Forest Service said.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Crash Near Chico Injures Two

A traffic crash along Highway 99 near Chico injured two people in a four-vehicle accident on June 10. The collision happened around 5:00 a.m. near Gaia Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report said that a woman driving south along the highway drifted over into the lane going northbound, crashing into a tractor-trailer heading north.
CHICO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
789
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy