ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 13)

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday morning at 9:10, officers made contact with a complainant/parent over the telephone reporting that her five-year-old son claimed to have been assaulted by a teacher the previous day. The assault occurred in the 2000-block of FM 79, when a teacher/daycare worker allegedly grabbed the victim by the chin, forced...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || June 16, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Downs,Devin Eugene – DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY. McBride,Amanda Lynn – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Mccarty,Reggie Lamont – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500. McCleary,Lamesha Shimshe – PUBLIC INTOXICATION.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 15)

Paris Police arrested Ira Lee Self, 54, of Clarksville, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant. Self is currently on parole for an aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction out of Franklin County. They later placed Self in the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police responded...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Remembering Paris Police Officer Chris Widner on June 21

Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch – Ride to Remember 2022 Mobile Memorial will be in Paris next Tuesday, June 21st, to honor Detective Chris Widner, who died in the line of duty last August. Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch –...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Sulphur Springs Man

The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Paris Police Report
easttexasradio.com

Paris Officer Involved Shooting

The Paris Police Department issued a press release Tuesday about the officer-involved shooting in June of 2021 that left a Paris man paralyzed from the waist down. The department was concerned that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage was released on social media, triggering misleading and inflammatory comments. According to the Paris News, the officially released video shows that officers ordered “Coco” Carico to drop his rifle. Instead, Carico turned his back on the officers and began walking back indoors. Police then shot him. The Texas Rangers investigating the incident determined the shooting was justified, and the grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. The PD press release is on our website. Meanwhile, prominent attorney Lee Merritt of Dallas says he is filing a Civil Rights lawsuit.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert For Honey Grove Canceled

The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

City of Paris Issues Press Statement on Officer Involved Shooting

******************PRESS RELEASE *********************. It has come to the City’s attention that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage in regard to a shooting incident has been released on social media, along with misleading and inflammatory comments. Our Paris police officers, who place themselves at risk every day, and our citizens, deserve a more complete picture.
PARIS, TX
Mix 93.1

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Two Crashes Over The Weekend Result In DWI Arrests

Two crashes over the weekend are reported to have resulted in DWI arrests. A traffic stop June 4 resulted in a felony DWI arrest while a Dike woman was taken into custody June 2 on a DWI warrant, according to arrest reports. Collision With Tree Off Of I-30 A Cumby...
COMO, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 13, 2022

DORRIES, SHANE RANDALL – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. WILLIAMS, KENNY DALE – FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CO. LOYD, AUSTIN LEE – EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; MTAG/POSS CS PG 1 <1G. MILAM, RIVER CHAD – MTR/THEFT OF MATERIAL 50% ALUM/BRNZE/CO...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Woman Jailed For Spitting In Casket

Authorities arrested a Quitman woman after walking into a Tyler funeral home, going up to a casket, and spitting on the corpse inside. They charged 51-year-old Laurie Lynn Hinds with abuse of a corpse, a state jail felony. Witnesses said Hines had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Boom! Did You Feel It?

Thursday morning at 8:00, if you heard a jarring boom, it was a demolition crew at the old power plant on FM 127 at Montecillo. Residents hearing the explosion came as far away as Talco in Titus County. According to Fire Chief Larry McRae, they did not publicize the event because they didn’t want a crowd around the old TUGO plant.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy