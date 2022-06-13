Mayfield Latino community overcomes language barriers, trust issues in recovery process

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Crittenden; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County in western Kentucky Crittenden County in western Kentucky Northwestern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northwestern Marshall County in western Kentucky McCracken County in western Kentucky Ballard County in western Kentucky Northwestern Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 749 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sturgis to Golconda to near Mound City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Joy around 755 AM CDT. Wickliffe and Burna around 800 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salem, Lovelaceville and Eddyville. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 24, and between Mile Markers 27 and 41. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BALLARD COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO