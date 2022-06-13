ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield Latino community overcomes language barriers, trust issues in recovery process

By WKU Public Radio
wkyufm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spire stood atop the Graves County Courthouse before an E-4 tornado swept through downtown Mayfield in December. While the spire no longer tops the courthouse, it can still be seen – less than a hundred yards away – in a mural just off the square proclaiming “Mayfield: More than a...

www.wkyufm.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Emergency meeting today deals with Marion's water crisis

The Marion City Council will meet in special session today to ponder how to keep the city from running out of water by next week. Since Marion's main water source, Lake George, was purposely drained at the end of April to prevent a levee breach, the smaller Old City Lake is Marion's only source of raw water. The Kentucky Division of Water said it can contain about a 17-day supply of water, as long as there is normal rainfall to replenish it. But since then, hot and dry weather has not brought the needed precipitation, and the forecast is looking dry into July.
MARION, KY
wkyufm.org

Beshear details 2nd round of ARPA funding, totalling $162 Million in COVID relief for Kentucky cities

Gov. Andy Beshear announced an additional $162 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds is going to Kentucky cities Thursday. Beshear’s announcement listed 360 non-entitlement Kentucky cities – cities with populations under 50,000 that didn’t file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – set to receive funds offsetting expenses related to COVID-19, including personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more. Each city’s allocation is based on population, per the U.S. Treasury Department.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion water crisis could lead to no water for residents and businesses

MARION, KY — "Things got very serious very quickly," City Administrator Adam Ledford says about Lake George, the city's main source of water. The city was forced to drain the lake following a breach in its levee at the end of April, and now that's leaving people and businesses in the community worried about the future.
MARION, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
Mayfield, KY
Society
Graves County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Graves County, KY
Graves County, KY
Society
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Paducah, KY
wnky.com

Student painted “Horses of Hope” are helping tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students from tornado-devastated communities are using the power of art to raise funding for their hometowns. Thanks to Independence Bank and LexArts, commissioned students from Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green breathed life into three life-size fiberglass horses alongside professional artists. The three students who...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wfcnnews.com

IDPH: Five local counties at "high risk" for COVID-19 spread

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - Five local Southern Illinois counties are at a "high risk" for spread of COVID-19, according to IDPH. Those counties include Franklin, Williamson, Jackson, Johnson, and Massac. Residents within those counties are advised to... • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Murray Ledger & Times

4 Calloway veterans go on Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – When the pandemic hit, Honor Flight Bluegrass had to pause operations for two full years, meaning that quite a few older veterans missed their chance to visit multiple memorials in the nation’s capital free of charge. Four Vietnam War veterans in Calloway County, however, were lucky enough to get that chance earlier this month.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say

PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Kentucky Avenue. The Paducah Police Department says 55-year-old Patricia Martinez is dealing with homelessness and may be living in her vehicle. Officers say she was last known to have been staying in the parking lot of the Speedwash on Kentucky Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Volunteers#Mental Health#Racism#Mayfield Latino#E 4
wkdzradio.com

KY Health Officials Confirm Mysterious Hepatitis Cases In Todd, Lyon Counties

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Public Health have reportedly confirmed half a dozen mysterious cases of hepatitis in five counties in the commonwealth, including Lyon and Todd counties. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said they are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Death investigation underway in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in western Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Trigg County dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 requesting assistance with a death investigation. Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of setting a fire in the bathroom of the store where she worked. Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson. According to police, Patterson called her manager around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 and told her...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
DONGOLA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Crews complete removal of sunken barge from Kentucky Lock

Crews wrapped up the removal of a sunken barge from Kentucky Lock in Grand Rivers on Wednesday. The barge sank in the lock chamber Saturday night. Officials said two deckhands were on board during the incident, but neither were hurt. Crews arrived on Tuesday and began removing water and gravel...
GRAND RIVERS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hearing held about body found in Fredonia cemetery in 2020

A South Carolina man charged in connection to the death of his wife whose body was found in a Fredonia cemetery in 2020 appeared for a hearing in Caldwell County Circuit Court last week. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his...
FREDONIA, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
UNION CITY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Calloway County Crash

A Murray man was killed in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Calloway County Monday night. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Clere says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Phillip Croom for speeding on Kentucky 80. Croom reportedly stopped at a traffic signal at US...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Crittenden; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County in western Kentucky Crittenden County in western Kentucky Northwestern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northwestern Marshall County in western Kentucky McCracken County in western Kentucky Ballard County in western Kentucky Northwestern Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 749 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sturgis to Golconda to near Mound City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Joy around 755 AM CDT. Wickliffe and Burna around 800 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salem, Lovelaceville and Eddyville. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 24, and between Mile Markers 27 and 41. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County

PADUCAH — A Paducah man accused of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine was arrested Thursday in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says investigations conducted over the past two weeks led investigators to find and seize "large amounts" of meth in the man's home. The sheriff's office says detectives...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Mom Attacked by Snake Lurking Behind Her Door Hanger

You might want to take down your door hanger after reading this!. Mara Jo Thomas, of Princeton, Kentucky, had quite the morning yesterday. She came home from work around 10 a.m. and walked into the house from her carport door like every day before. While inside the house, her daughter was still outside. Out of nowhere, Mara Jo heard her daughter screaming bloody murder. She immediately ran to the door to see what was going on. What happened next are the things that nightmares are made of.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy