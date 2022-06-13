ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

CenterPoint halts disconnections due to heat

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xew8R_0g9BLEpv00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to heat indexes reaching 100 to 115 degrees in Evansville, CenterPoint Energy says it will halt disconnections for customers with past due balances during extreme weather situations.

“For the safety of our customers, CenterPoint Energy will monitor the weather and adjust our disconnects of Indiana electric customers with outstanding balances in accordance with our long-standing policy,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric.

Solidarity blackout intends to protest CenterPoint

CenterPoint says customers with past due balances should contact CenterPoint Energy at (800) 227-1376 to discuss payment options and resources available to avoid service disruption. Extended payment arrangements will continue to be offered to customers needing assistance, says CenterPoint.

CenterPoint Energy’s stoppage extension set to expire

CenterPoint Energy urges customers to stay safe and consider ways to conserve energy to help manage summer energy bills. Some tips include:

  • Set thermostats two to three degrees higher; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • Turn off non-essential electric appliances, equipment and lights.
  • Minimize use of major appliances, such as stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, if you must use them, choose the late evening.
  • Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers more than necessary.
  • Use microwaves for cooking instead of an electric range or oven.
  • Close your blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out. The sun’s rays will warm your home and cause additional air conditioning use.
  • Set the direction of your ceiling fan to counterclockwise in the summer so that it will circulate cool air. With this cooling effect, you can raise the thermostat three to four degrees and feel just as comfortable.
Over 3,000 CenterPoint customers left without power

CenterPoint Energy says it continues to monitor temperatures and adjust disconnections for non-payment of electric service once temperatures moderate. Disconnects for natural gas customers with past due balances will continue as scheduled, says CenterPoint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

