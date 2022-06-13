ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Nejecho Beach Takes Advantage Of Dredging Permit

By Judy Smestad-Nunn
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQSbx_0g9BL6rM00
Dredging equipment worked at the mouth of Nejecho Beach Lagoon on June 3. (Photo by Judy Smestad-Nunn)

BRICK – Restrictions for winter flounder protection are in place each year from January 1 until May 31, so the residents of Nejecho Beach Lagoon had to wait until June 1 for dredging to begin there.

The lagoon, located off the Metedeconk River, had become unnavigable due to shoaling at its entrance, and some of the boat owners had repeatedly asked the township for help.

Help came in the form of a township-wide dredging permit that took years to obtain, said township business administrator Joanne Bergin. The permit enables any lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging to proceed without procuring their own permit. Nejecho Beach Lagoon is the first waterfront area to utilize the permit.

The $298,870 contract was awarded during the May 24 Council meeting to Spectraserv Inc. of Kearny, which was the lowest of six bids, which ranged up to $653,431.

The waterfront homeowners of Nejecho Beach Lagoon will be assessed for the dredging since the township cannot pay for improvements on private property.

“This is our awesome dredging project…and we can’t wait to finally use our township-wide permit for our first project and have everybody have a safe and fun boating season,” said Mayor John G. Ducey during the Council meeting.

An estimated 2,200 cubic yard of material will be dredged, and the spoils will be used to replenish the beach at Windward Beach Park.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Safety Eyed For Firework Store Plan

HOWELL – Following a brief presentation by attorney Timothy Middleton, the Zoning Board voted unanimously to make a formal recommendation that would allow Keystone Novelties Distributors, LLC to construct a temporary location for the sale of fireworks in the township. For the last four years, residents of Howell Township...
HOWELL, NJ
shorebeat.com

Bridge Near Old Hooper, Mantoloking Road Will Be Replaced in Phases

A bridge that many motorists may never have realized existed will be replaced in phases, officials said. Earlier this year, Ocean County announced that the Duck Farm Bridge would be replaced under this year’s capital budget. The Duck Farm Bridge crosses a small branch of the Metedeconk River along Old Hooper Avenue near the busy intersection with Mantoloking Road. It carries Old Hooper over the Cedar Bridge Branch of the Metedeconk River in the area just south of the Harbor Freight Tools store and just north of the Villa Vittoria restaurant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Surf And Stream Residents Face Mass Eviction

MANCHESTER – Surf and Stream residents who claim they live at the campgrounds year-round have been served with mass eviction notices. According to Marie Cicalo, a former manager of the campgrounds, she received notification of the eviction proceedings yesterday. Her court matter is listed for June 30. “The papers...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearny, NJ
Brick, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Upcoming Blood Drive In Brick

BRICK – The blood supply is still not where we need it as summer begins. Summer is always a challenging time to get donors’ attention, but we need to keep trying and your help is much appreciated!. There are many situations where the need for blood cannot wait,...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Corrado’s Market Bagged Up To Go

BRICK – Workers could be seen this week taking down the Corrado’s sign on the front of the building where plans to open the food retailer were years in the making. “Corrado’s didn’t pay their rent,” said Mayor John G. Ducey. “They bought a liquor license and they have a lot of money invested in this place, but apparently not as much money as we thought.”
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Boating#Private Property#Spectraserv Inc#Council
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Council Adopts $55M Budget For 2022

HOWELL – With a unanimous vote, members of the Howell Township Council have adopted the 2022 municipal budget of $55.56 million. At the May 10 township meeting, Mayor Theresa Berger, Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond, Councilman John Bonevich, Councilwoman Evelyn O’Donnell and Councilwoman Suzanne Brennan voted “yes” on a motion to adopt the budget.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Lightning Sensors Built On Beaches

BRICK – The days of making a mad dash from the beach when a thunderstorm suddenly appears will be a thing of the past since the township has purchased an automated, standalone lightning detector system. “We’re the first oceanfront beach in New Jersey to put this system in, which...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Area Might Be Redeveloped

MANCHESTER – Township officials will be reviewing whether a section of land could be redeveloped to make way for a warehouse. Towns have an ability in New Jersey to apply for certain land to be “an area in need of redevelopment.” This means that the land has more potential than what is currently there. Officials would have to prove that the land meets certain criteria. If they win that designation, they have a lot more control over what can be built there.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ahherald.com

Cannabis Ordinance Introduced in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Borough Council introduced its ordinance setting out regulations for cannabis operations at its meeting last Thursday, taking the first step in what could still be a long process with input from several other municipal committees before cannabis businesses are approved for operation. Action by council comes...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Who Drowned At Island Beach State Park Identified

BERKELEY – Officials have identified the 59-year-old woman who was swept away in the ocean off Island Beach State Park Monday night. Larry Hajna, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection, confirmed the woman to be Elizabeth Treharne of Toms River. Hajna emailed the confirmation to Jersey Shore Online on the afternoon of June 15.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Proposed Self-Storage Facility Clears First Hurdle

HOWELL – After more than three hours of testimony, the Zoning Board granted unanimous approval for a land use variance that would allow for the construction of a new self-storage facility on the corner of Route 9 and Sunnyside Road. Appearing before the Board on behalf of the applicant,...
HOWELL, NJ
94.3 The Point

Delicious! Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey

When it comes to seafood I think the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place for all kinds of styles and dishes. From fish to shellfish and everything in-between we have a great selection and many great restaurants to visit to get that perfect crabcake or clams on the half shell, you name it the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place to dine on seafood favorites.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy