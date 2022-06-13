Clay County Man Arrested on Sex Charges

Northwest Iowa (KICD) — The draught has worsened in the KICD Broadcast in the weekly update from the United States Department Agriculture:. The area of Severe Draught in Plymouth County now extends Northeast through the Southeast corner of Cherokee County and Western Buena Vista County; and the area of Moderate draught that already covered portion of Cherokee, Buena Vista, and Pocahontas County has now extended Northward to Southeast Clay County, MOST of Palo Alto County, and even Southern Emmet County.

