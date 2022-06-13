ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Clay County Man Arrested on Sex Charges

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRossie, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s department has charged a 56 year...

Royal Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Royal man is behind bars on drug charges after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday. Members of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Great Lakes Drug task force were all involved in the service at 305 Meadow Street where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found.
ROYAL, IA
Clay County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Being Charged With Drug Offenses

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Three Omaha residents are facing drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped in Southern Clay County last week. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around eight o’clock last Thursday evening on Highway 71 about three miles north of the Buena Vista County line where a smell of marijuana was reportedly found coming from inside.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Decker Verdict To Be Announced Tuesday

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– It has been nearly a month since the fate of Allison Decker was turned over to a judge following a multiple day murder trial, but the verdict is expected to be announced next week. Online court records show a reading of the verdict against Decker,...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Rescue Task Force Exercise Coming To Paullina Wednesday Afternoon

Paullina, IA (KICD)– Residents of Paullina will likely notice a large police and emergency services presence at South O’Brien High School Wednesday afternoon but it is all a drill. The High Risk Entry and Arrest team is planning to bring equipment and members to a training happening on...
PAULLINA, IA
Area Law Enforcement Gather in Paullina For Active Shooter Training

Paullina, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement and emergency rescue personnel from around the region gathered in Paullina Wednesday afternoon for a series of training exercises revolving around active shoot scenarios. While it may have looked like an active scene from outside South O’Brien High School, the situations posed were nothing...
PAULLINA, IA
Area Supervisors Make Primary Election Results Official

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been a week since Iowa voters went to the polls for the Mid-Term Primary Election and today many area Boards of Supervisors did their canvass to make the results official. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke told the board there were were no major changes...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Drought Worsens in KICD Broadcast Area

Northwest Iowa (KICD) — The draught has worsened in the KICD Broadcast in the weekly update from the United States Department Agriculture:. The area of Severe Draught in Plymouth County now extends Northeast through the Southeast corner of Cherokee County and Western Buena Vista County; and the area of Moderate draught that already covered portion of Cherokee, Buena Vista, and Pocahontas County has now extended Northward to Southeast Clay County, MOST of Palo Alto County, and even Southern Emmet County.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
Jake Owen Coming To Arnolds Park For Free Conert

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Thanks to a generous, private donation, Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s free concert Saturday night is Nashville recording artist Jake Owen. Owen has had songs chart from all four albums he’s released. His first single hit was “Yee Haw” his first number one on the Country charts was “Barefoot Bluejean Night”, and other popular songs include “Drunk on a Boat” – which might be just a coincidence since he’s performing in the Iowa Great Lakes.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
Independence Day Fireworks Plans Announced for Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer’s fireworks will be shot off at the Clay County fairgrounds this Independence Day. Two individuals are in charge – Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, and retired Chamber of Commerce director Bob Rose. They point out that the festivities are NOT affiliated with the fair, chamber of commerce, or city.
SPENCER, IA
Spirit of Okoboji Brings Airport Proposal To City Council

Milford, IA (KICD)– The non-profit Spirit of Okoboji group is putting together a written offer to purchase the Milford airport for a 225 acre residential development and youth sports complex. Tim Kinnetz said they won’t continue to spend money on the project until they know the property is locked down.
MILFORD, IA

