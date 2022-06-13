ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR Consortium Makes Offer For Accell Unconditional

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 3 days ago

A consortium led by buyout firm KKR has offered to buy Accell Group unconditionally. The offer values the parent of Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh at €1.56 billion ($1.66 bn). The company announced on June 3 that 73.53...

Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie Is Trying to Be a Tech Company, Too

Click here to read the full article. “We’re moving away from how a traditional retailer operates and more towards how a tech company operates,” CTO Samir Desai said. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAbercrombie Customers Don't Seem to Mind Paying Higher PricesWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAbercrombie & Fitch Documentary Revisits Its Discriminatory HistoryBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
UPI News

Revlon announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy

June 16 (UPI) -- Cosmetic leader Revlon Inc. announced on Thursday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the headwinds of a heavy debt load, supply chain disruptions and inflation. The company said the filing will allow it to strategically reorganize its legacy capital structure, meet obligations to lenders...
BUSINESS

