Second Guessing? Sam Asghari Jokes About Cold Feet Before Britney Spears Wedding

MEGA

Sam Asghari is bringing the laughs as a new husband! Days after the handsome hunk and Britney Spears said "I Do" in an intimate ceremony in the pop star's backyard, Asghari joked about wedding jitters before the famous pair tied the knot.

On Sunday, June 12, Asghari posted a photo of himself in the tented venue rocking a Versace suit with his new wife's vail on his head. "Don’t ever watch 'Runaway Bride' before your Wedding. That movie will give you anxiety 😂," he cheekily wrote in the caption.

MEGA

Asghari's post was met with mixed reactions, as some online users instructed him to take care of the Princess of Pop while others called him out for only posting snaps of himself on his wedding day.

WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS' WEDDING

"Post a picture of you 2 together on your wedding day, there are enough photos of yourself on your IG," one user wrote, as another added: "U just post photos of yourself... How about post any photo of Britney... YOUR WIFE?"

"It seems like sam was the main focus of this wedding and not the bride herself, given that Britney doesn’t even have professional pictures alone such as these ones. SMH," a third seethed.

Asghari's post included two more model shots of him leaning against the outside of his wife's house . And though many called Asghari out for seemingly trying to be the main character on his wedding day, he did post photos of the married duo enjoying newlywed bliss.

The couple shots he shared included the two kissing on the balcony and saying their vows in front of their guests, as well as a 44-second video of sweet moments from their special day.

Spears also shared loved-up snaps of the two from their wedding day, gushing over the fact she and Asghari are now finally married. "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!," she captioned a snap of the couple, who both donned Versace looks , holding each other and posing for the camera.

HER FAIRYTALE ENDING! DREW BARRYMORE, PARIS HILTON, MORE CELEBS PEN HEARTFELT MESSAGES CONGRATULATING BRITNEY SPEARS ON HER WEDDING

Admitting "I had a panic attack," the morning of their wedding, Spears told her 41.5 million Instagram followers she eventually "got it together."

MEGA

"The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock," the "Toxic" songstress continued before gushing over her attendees , including Drew Barrymore , Selena Gomez , Madonna , Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace .

Spears and Asghari got married at the blonde bombshell's Thousand Oaks, Calif., home Thursday night, June 9, after the model got down on one knee in September 2021.