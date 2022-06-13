Amber Heard Says She Doesn't 'Blame' The Jury For Siding With 'Beloved' Actor Johnny Depp: 'People Feel They Know Him'

MEGA

Amber Heard is speaking out just a few weeks after her trial against Johnny Depp wrapped up. Though she lost the case, she isn't too down about the jury's decision.

"The jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your testimony and they did not believe you, they thought you were lying," Savannah Guthrie told the Aquaman actress, 36, during their interview for the Today show.

"How could they make a judgement , how could they not come to that conclusion," she responded. "They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say."

"I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him . He's a fantastic actor," she continued. "Again, how could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, [and] not to believe a word that came out of my mouth."

Earlier this month, the seven-person jury reached a verdict , in which they decided that Depp, 59, proved Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed, in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse.

Depp got $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law which limits punitive damages. The blonde beauty was also awarded $2 million in damages.

Following the trial, Heard posted a lengthy statement about the outcome . "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she wrote in her message, which was published on both Twitter and Instagram . "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she continued. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore the evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK."