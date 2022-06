SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested months after her 2-year-old daughter accidentally shot and killed herself, records show. Jessica Cantu, 35, was charged with child endangerment following the February shooting of her toddler, Julez Gonzalez, at a home in the 100 block of Dublin Street on the South Side, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. She was booked into the jail on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO