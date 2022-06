New music festival Frantic City holds its inaugural edition in Atlantic City, NJ this September, happening at Orange Loop Amphitheater on September 24. They've now announced an official opening night party happening the night before, on Friday, 9/23 at Bourré. Samiam, who are on the festival lineup, are on the bill, along with The Ergs! and Night Birds, and Natalie Cuomo hosts. Tickets go on sale Thursday (6/16) At noon.

