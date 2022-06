It soon may become illegal for dogs or cats to be sold at pet stores in Carmel. The city isn’t home to any businesses that sell dogs or cats, but Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen, who is sponsoring the ordinance amendments, said several pet stores that do are within a few miles of the city’s borders. The Petland store just north of 146th Street has a Carmel address but is in Westfield.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO