ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Raccoon rescue causes hourlong traffic standstill in Huntsville

By Kayla Smith
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bi4GZ_0g9BIEwY00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A raccoon brought traffic on I-565 to a standstill for almost an hour this weekend. The raccoon climbed to the top of a light pole on the side of the interstate.

The rescue was a multi-department affair, including Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Animal Control, and Alabama Wildlife Rescue.

Alabama man among masked group arrested at Idaho pride parade

Alabama Wildlife Rescue Director Michael Treat was in the middle of releasing a group of rehabbed squirrels when he received a call about the raccoon.

He called in Huntsville Police to assist. Police officers shut down both lanes of the interstate due to the concern that the raccoon would fall from the light pole and land on a car.

“We were really worried about public safety, as well as the raccoon’s,” Treat said.

Huntsville Fire arrived at the scene with a ladder truck, and they sent several people up to rescue the raccoon. The animal was caught in a net but leapt out before rescuers could bring it to the ground.

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested before music festival performance

Though the raccoon fell many feet, Treat said he did not appear to be very injured.

“He got up and ran across the interstate, and we were able to get to him as he got to the wall of the interstate, so it was a pretty quick and dramatic thing,” Treat said.

The raccoon is currently being checked out by an emergency vet in the Huntsville area.

Alabama Wildlife Rescue is a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases small mammals like squirrels, groundhogs, rabbits, and opossums. The organization is a licensed rehab facility for the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Conservation. It is one of only 14 rescue organizations in the state, and it is the only one located north of Birmingham.

Troy University boasts cheapest tuition in Alabama, eliminates many fees

Alabama Wildlife Rescue has taken in about 300 animals, so far in 2022. Roughly 100 of those animals have been released at this time.

The squirrels pictured below are nearing their release date.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sp1a_0g9BIEwY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtbA6_0g9BIEwY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxxWv_0g9BIEwY00
Alabama Wildlife Rescue squirrel enclosure

If you are interested in donating to Alabama Wildlife Rescue, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week happens in a homeowner’s driveway on Conger Road in Huntsville. This guy is caught on a surveillance camera lifting the car’s door handle which was unlocked. He then rummages through the console and glove box. Police believe he may...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
WAFF

“Grown Man Issues” coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The City of Huntsville has a few new visiting stars. “Grown Man Issues” is a stage play coming to the Von Braun Center Sunday, June 19th. It tells an often familiar story of a man burdened by his colorful past, desperately seeking to create a new life for himself and the love of his life. However, his troublesome history comes back to haunt him.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Ricch
WAFF

Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Owens Cross Roads Police Officer was watching traffic on Highway 431 when he saw a car speeding by. When officer Vemar Wilson took his initial radar, it read 121 miles per hour. Wilson then took radar again and once more read 121 miles...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Wildlife Conservation#Standstill#Squirrel#Huntsville Police#Huntsville Fire#Huntsville Animal Control#Alabama Wildlife Rescue
WAFF

1-year-old child nearly drowns in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a drowning call of a one-year-old child in Falkville on Monday. The incident occurred on Barkley Bridge Road. First responders arrived on scene and provided CPR to the child. The child was airlifted to Birmingham. At this time, the status of the child...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities crews restore power

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in the area. One of the power outages in northeast Huntsville ran from U.S. Highway 72 to the base of Monte Sano Mountain and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road. Power was restored to this area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
wbrc.com

New waterpark opening in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new place to splish-n-splash in Cullman. Wildwater, a 12-acre waterpark, will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Park hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening ceremony will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. There will...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage in west-central Huntsville

UPDATE: Power has been restored. Huntsville Utilities said a lightning arrestor at the substation failed due to the brief severe thunderstorm passing through, which led to the outage. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage affecting customers in west-central Huntsville. The outage area extends from Holmes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CNHI

Arrest reports June 16

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday. • Sabrinah Breslow, 12000 block Juniors Drive, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked. • Amanda Brooks, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree promote prison contraband-other. • Randall Brown Jr., 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, possession of controlled substance. • Ted...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy