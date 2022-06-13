ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC schools face $215 million in budget cuts amid falling enrollment

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A $215 million cut to the Department of Education’s budget is anticipated because of declining enrollment at New York City public schools, officials said.

Enrollment had dropped throughout the pandemic. It’s also projected to continue to fall, Comptroller Brad Lander said Monday on the PIX11 Morning News. Even with the enrollment change, he doesn’t feel the cut is the right move. The city’s money man pointed to several billion dollars of unspent federal money that could be used.

“We could easily use that to cover this $215 million so principals don’t have to spend their summers laying off teachers, increasing class sizes and reducing the services that our students still need so urgently right now,” he said.

The budget had not yet been signed off on, but Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council had reached a handshake agreement on the budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

“We’re in a very dangerous time right now that many people are not realizing,” Adams said Fiday. “We’re dropping students so much, this may impact our federal funding, and we better now start making these smart decisions.

That agreement does include some good news for students.There’s $101 million budgeted for enriching summer activities for kids. The budget also includes $50 million for upgrading the cafeterias at 100 schools l ocated in Taskforce on Racial Inclusion & Equity neighborhoods. There’s also funding for summer jobs for city youth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Gothamist.com

Can NY’s plan to convert hotels into affordable housing help alleviate homelessness? Some hope it will.

A year ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers set aside $100 million to encourage real estate developers to take New York City's vacant and underutilized hotels that were struggling due to a lack of guests during the pandemic and turn them into permanent housing for the homeless and low-income residents. Not one hotel has been converted under the program so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
