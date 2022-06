LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gift shop on Bardstown Road was closed and boarded up with plywood Wednesday after an unexpected turn of events Tuesday night. Brandy Siemens, owner of Vintage Style and Designs, said an empty, parked car across the street was hit by another vehicle Tuesday around rush hour, which sent the parked car across lanes of traffic and crashing into her storefront windows.

