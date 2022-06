How will the Chicago Cubs fill the Willson Contreras void if he gets traded and doesn’t come back?. The Chicago Cubs may be in for a rude reminder if the tenure of Willson Contreras comes to a close following a possible trade this summer. He is one of the game’s best all-around catchers. Far better known for his bat than his glove, he hasn’t been a burden behind the plate like many other offensively-gifted players at the position have been.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO