The Buffalo History Museum’s summer concert series, “Party on the Portico,” returns from 5:30-10 p.m. this Friday, June 17, with headlining band PA Line. “Party on the Portico” has been a staple summer celebration on the museum’s portico overlooking Delaware Park and Mirror Lake for more than a decade. The party starts outside with PA Line, then continues inside at 8:30 p.m. for this 21-and-over event with a DJ performance in the museum’s state court from Lil' Gabby. Guests can explore the museum’s exhibits, enjoy a complimentary drink with their ticket, free snacks, dumplings for sale from Moneybags Dumplings, and more. The series returns on July 15 with headlining band Grosh and DJ Cochise, and concludes Aug. 19 with Vitamin D and DJ Vinnie DeRosa.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO