NJPW Reveals Details On AEW All-Atlantic Title Qualifying Matches

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis gave some more details on the upcoming debut of Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV. She said: “We’re going to start airing Women’s Wrestling Army every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on Pro Wrestling TV. You can get that for free. You can watch our show, but you can also be a superfan. It’s on a platform called Brand Army, which is very similar to Patreon. You go on there because you’re a superfan of the artist or the show and when you join, you get exclusive content, but you also get our show. Every month, we’re putting out our show, they are one hour shows, they have storylines, interviews, sit-down interviews, all the same things as a regular wrestling show, plus the added content on top of it. We have documentary footage as well.“

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO