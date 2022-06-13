ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NJPW Reveals Details On AEW All-Atlantic Title Qualifying Matches

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wrestler from New Japan Pro Wrestling will be a part of the AEW All-Atlantic title match at Forbidden Door this month. They will join PAC...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

New Report States Sasha Banks Has Been Released By WWE

It appears that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, if a new report is accurate. Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri reported late on Wednesday night that he’s been told Banks is released from the company. He noted that it is not yet clear whether Banks requested the release or if WWE initiated it.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Alba Fyre...
WWE
411mania.com

First Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on tonight’s episode:. * All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black. * Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomoaki Honma
Person
Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
411mania.com

Bobby Cruise Reveals There Were Talks About Women’s Tag Team Titles in ROH Before Tony Khan Purchase

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former ROH announcer Bobby Cruise discussed working with Maria Kanellis for the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Cruise also revealed that ROH was working on putting together an ROH women’s tag team division and tag team titles later in 2022. However, things didn’t pan out after ROH went on hiatus and was later purchased by Tony Khan. He stated the following (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 6.14.22 (Road Rager)

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 6.14.22 (Road Rager) The road to Forbidden Door continues and as has been the case with AEW in recent weeks, things have gotten a little bit screwy. This time around it is Jeff Hardy getting arrested for driving under the influence, meaning that he will not be around for this week’s Tag Team Title match. Hopefully this doesn’t throw the show into chaos so let’s get to it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Timeslot For Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis gave some more details on the upcoming debut of Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV. She said: “We’re going to start airing Women’s Wrestling Army every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on Pro Wrestling TV. You can get that for free. You can watch our show, but you can also be a superfan. It’s on a platform called Brand Army, which is very similar to Patreon. You go on there because you’re a superfan of the artist or the show and when you join, you get exclusive content, but you also get our show. Every month, we’re putting out our show, they are one hour shows, they have storylines, interviews, sit-down interviews, all the same things as a regular wrestling show, plus the added content on top of it. We have documentary footage as well.“
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#Atlantic#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Njpw Reveals Details On#New Japan Pro Wrestling#Pac
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading

A rumor is currently circulating online about WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn. The rumor suggests he has been involved with insider trading recently, selling WWE stock while a member of the WWE Board of Directors and at the same time the Board has launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon.
WWE
411mania.com

Former WWE Producer On Frustration of Getting Ideas Shut Down By Vince McMahon

During a recent livestream on Twitch (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE producer Dan Ryckert spoke about his frustrations with pitching stories to Vince McMahon only to get shot down. He said: “There was a lot of pitching, a lot of brainstorming. It was tough because it’s like how many times...
WWE
411mania.com

Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News

The report that WWE’s Board is investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged $3 million hush payment is the news of the day and wrestling stars including Maria Kanellis, Vince Russo, and more have reacted. As noted earlier, the Board of Directors is investigating McMahon over a payment he made to a former employee that he allegedly had an affair with, and the investigation has reportedly uncovered older NDAs that involve claims of misconduct made by former WWE employees against McMahon and John Laurinaitis.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced several matches on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, as follows:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale. * Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish. * Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Complete List Of 20 Security Guards Who Faced Wardlow On AEW Dynamite

The identities of all 20 “security guards” who faced Wardlow on AEW Dynamite have been revealed, courtesy of Twitter user @AEWEnhance. The full list is as follows:. * Marcus Muncherson (fka Eli Rossi) * Merc/Graham Bell. * Niles Plonk/Kraig Keesaman. * Anaya. * Jay Marston. * Darren Moats.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATEDx2: Jeff Hardy DUI Court Hearing Rescheduled, More On Arrest

UPDATE 2: Jeff Hardy has a new court date for his arrest on charges of felony DUI and more. PWInsider reports that the AEW star is now scheduled for a court appearance on July 5th at 2:30 PM ET regarding the arrest. As previously noted, Hardy was set for a...
WWE
411mania.com

Marina Shafir Calls Ronda Rousey Her ‘Sweat Sister’

During the most recent AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Marina Shafir discussed her relationship with current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Shafir and Rousey, along with Jessyman Duke and Shayna Baszler, were collectively known as the “Four Horsewomen of MMA.”. Check out what she had to say below (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Comments On The Predetermined Nature Of Pro Wrestling

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Kurt Angle on The Kurt Angle Show about her transition from MMA to Pro Wrestling, and how the predetermined nature of WWE keeps her mind at ease. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. Ronda Rousey on predetermined winners: “It really does help a...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy