Buffalo, NY

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plans to attend minicamp

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Commanders' Taylor Heinicke says Carson Wentz's contract is the main reason he has no shot at winning QB job

When the Commanders' top quarterback went down at the end of the 2020 season, and again at the start of the 2021 season, the team stuck with emergency starter Taylor Heinicke rather than looking elsewhere. This offseason, Washington spent big to land a new signal-caller, trading multiple draft picks for Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has had nothing but praise for Wentz since the QB's arrival, but Heinicke hinted to reporters Wednesday that there's another reason he's now confined to the bench: money.
NFL
CBS Sports

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hints at NFL comeback, suggests 2022 return to New England

On multiple occasions since retiring after the 2020 NFL season, Julian Edelman has ruled out the possibility of a comeback. But now, at 36, with the 2022 season around the corner, the former longtime Patriots wide receiver is entertaining one. Appearing at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Croatia this week, Edelman hinted that he could be back on the field soon, specifically suggesting a return to New England.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he lost out on playing time recently. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
Adam Schefter
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Could be ready for camp?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Edwards (knee) and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) both have "a chance" to be ready for the start of training camp, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports. Harbaugh said both backs are on track with rehabbing ACL tears, making him "hopeful" they'll...
CBS Sports

Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back on field during OTAs

Davis-Gaither (foot) was fully cleared to practice ahead of OTAs, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports. Davis-Gaither had a strong start to the 2021 season but required foot surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 9. Now that he's back to full health, the 24-year-old should have a chance to carve out playing time alongside Logan Wilson (undisclosed) in the Bengals' defense. Prior to his injury in 2022, Davis-Gaither tallied 28 tackles (21 solo), three pass defenses and a forced fumble over nine games.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Iman Marshall: Practicing with team

Marshall (knee) is participating in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Marshall hasn't played for the Ravens since suffering a torn ACL during practice in August of 2020. The 2019 fourth-round selection will work to prove he still belongs on the team and ultimately earn a role in the Ravens secondary.
CBS Sports

JaCoby Jones: Let go by Royals

Jones was released by Kansas City on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Jones joined the Royals on a minor-league deal in December but struggled to a .214/.270/.357 slash line in 38 games with Triple-A Omaha. The 30-year-old had a .460 OPS in 36 contests for the Tigers last year and doesn't appear close to a return to the majors.
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Unavailable for minicamp

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was "unavailable" for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Per John Glennon of SI.com, Burks was spotted on a stationary bike, but the rookie wideout didn't participate in practice. The first-round pick's pro tenure is off to a bumpy start as he was limited during offseason workouts due to breathing and conditioning concerns, but Burks returned to full practices by the end of OTAs, and the reason he wasn't involved Tuesday hasn't been clarified. Regardless, if Burks can stay on the field, he has immense talent and could be a major factor in Tennessee's offense, especially after the team moved on from Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Exits Thursday's matchup

Bichette exited Thursday's game against the Orioles due to a right leg injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Bichette went 1-for-3 to begin Thursday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the eighth inning. However, he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. The 24-year-old isn't expected to miss time, but the Blue Jays will see how he feels Friday prior to determining his status for the series opener against the Yankees.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Vic Burley to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Vic Burley, a four-star defensive lineman from Warner Robbins High School in Georgia, will make his choice at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Leaves practice with trainer

Gordon left Wednesday's minicamp practice early due to an undisclosed injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. Gordon re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a reserve/future contract after he initially joined Kansas City's practice squad in late September. In his first year with Kansas City, he caught just five of 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown across 12 appearances. However, if healthy, Gordon will have an opportunity to carve out a bigger role in 2022 following the offseason trade of Tyreek Hill to Miami.
CBS Sports

Browns' Greedy Williams: Not practicing

Williams (undisclosed) was not participating in practice Tuesday and instead was riding a stationary bike, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Williams' reason for not participating is unknown. He was dealing with a shoulder injury at the end of last season, but it's not clear if this is related.
